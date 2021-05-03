Winston-Salem assistant city manager gets top job in High Point

Assistant City Manager Tasha Logan Ford is leaving Winston-Salem to become city manager in High Point.
Ford, who came to Winston-Salem in February of 2018, said she will be starting on her new job in mid-July.
“I am really excited,” she said. “Winston-Salem has been a great community for me and my family. Being able to work with citizens and neighborhoods, and seeing the passion that our citizens have for this community has been one of the high points, no pun intended.”
Ford will be the first woman and the first Black person to serve as High Point’s city manager. She will take over leadership of a city that has a $314 million budget and almost 1,500 employees.
In Winston-Salem, Ford has been responsible for overseeing community development, recreation and parks and the police department, as well as carrying out special projects and other initiatives.
Ford has a bachelor’s degree from UNC Greensboro and a master’s in public administration from N.C. State University. She is from Goldsboro, where she first went to work for city government in 2004, rising to the position of assistant city manager. She came to Winston-Salem from Rocky Mount.
Ford said working with the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood to join the network of Purpose Built Communities, and with the Cleveland Avenue area on the Choice Neighborhoods grant have been among her most rewarding experiences.
The biggest challenge has been “trying to figure out how to meet the needs around affordable housing,” she said. “Regardless of what you do, you should be able to live in the community where you work,” she said.
Ford gave the city council and other city leaders credit for being determined to give the city “a firm foundation moving forward.”
She added she never thought she would be leaving so soon, but that “High Point presented a great opportunity.”
City Manager Lee Garrity said he recruited Ford to come to Winston-Salem “because she is a young super professional with all the credentials.”
“It is a big loss for us, but a chance for her to be a city manager and sit in the big chair,” Garrity said.
336-727-7369