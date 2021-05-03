Winston-Salem assistant city manager gets top job in High Point

Assistant City Manager Tasha Logan Ford is leaving Winston-Salem to become city manager in High Point.

Ford, who came to Winston-Salem in February of 2018, said she will be starting on her new job in mid-July.

“I am really excited,” she said. “Winston-Salem has been a great community for me and my family. Being able to work with citizens and neighborhoods, and seeing the passion that our citizens have for this community has been one of the high points, no pun intended.”

Ford will be the first woman and the first Black person to serve as High Point’s city manager. She will take over leadership of a city that has a $314 million budget and almost 1,500 employees.

In Winston-Salem, Ford has been responsible for overseeing community development, recreation and parks and the police department, as well as carrying out special projects and other initiatives.

Ford has a bachelor’s degree from UNC Greensboro and a master’s in public administration from N.C. State University. She is from Goldsboro, where she first went to work for city government in 2004, rising to the position of assistant city manager. She came to Winston-Salem from Rocky Mount.