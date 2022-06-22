Winston-Salem city budget includes raises for police officers, fire fighters and other city employees.

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a budget of $627.6 million for fiscal year 2022-23, a spending plan that includes raises for police officers, firefighters and other city employees.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the budget, which sets the property tax rate for city residents at 63.6 cents of assessed value.

That represents a 3.85% increase from the current property tax rate of 61.24 cents for $100 of assessed value. The budget takes effect on July 1.

A city resident who owns a house valued at $150,000 will pay an additional $35.40 in property taxes, said Scott Tesh, the city's budget and performance management director.

Under the spending plan, police officers and firefighters with six years of experience will receive a 14% pay increase, Tesh said.

Officers who hold the ranks of corporal through captain, and firefighters who hold ranks from engineer to battalion chief will receive the raises, Tesh said.

Other city employees will receive an average raise of 3.8% based on their job evaluations, Tesh said.

Under the budget, the city will spend $700,000 to pay for a pilot program for behavioral evaluation and response teams to respond to 911 calls involving mental health crises and $75,000 to pay for a summer and afterschool tutoring program at community centers.

Council member Robert Clark criticized the Winston-Salem Transit Authority during Tuesday night's council meeting.

"I've been a long, vocal critic of the bus system," said Clark, who represents the North Ward on the council. "I want to present evidence that we need to do better."

Clark then mentioned city statistics that show that ridership on WSTA buses has decreased about 60% from 2012 to this year.

There were 3.46 million riders in 2012, as compared to a projected 1.45 million riders in 2022, according to city statistics.

During the same period, the city spent $12.23 million on WSTA in 2012, as compared to a projected $16.7 million this year, the statistics show.

"We are spending 40% more money to transport 60% fewer people," Clark said. "That's why I've been a critic of the bus system. I think there's something fundamentally flawed with it."

Clark said Wednesday that the city statistics that he pointed to Tuesday night are a "damning indictment of the bus system."

Clark suggested that WSTA needs to optimize its routes.

Tina Carson-Wilkins, a WSTA spokeswoman, didn't comment on Clark's criticisms, but she said Wednesday that WSTA buses travel more than 2 million miles each year along 31 routes on weekdays, 25 on Saturday, and 15 on Sunday.

WSTA was forced to suspend night service on 13 routes in last September because of a shortage of bus drivers, Carson-Wilkins said.

"We have worked diligently to fill our open positions through the sign-on bonus incentive program we offer new employees," Carson-Wilkins said.

She referred further questions to Donna Woodson, WSTA's general manager. Woodson couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment.

Council member Jeff MacIntosh said he appreciates that the budget authorizes the city to issue $55 million bonds to pay for the maintenance on streets, sidewalks, parks and bridges in each ward.

Every council member receives phone calls from their constituents about the poor condition of some streets and parks, said MacIntosh, who represents the Northwest Ward.

"We have sidewalk projects that will take years and years to build," MacIntosh said.

Council member Kevin Mundy and Clark pointed to the raises for city employees. Mundy also mentioned the new pay plans and career ladder programs for officers and firefighters will lead higher salaries those employees.

"We have to be competitive in the marketplace and offer salaries and benefits that will be competitive," Mundy said.

The property tax increase in the budget will pay for the raises among city employees - a measure that might slow the attrition rate among these employees.

The city has 500 vacant positions, Clark said.

The budget also has money to create 14 positions in the city's Sanitation Department when the city brings its recycling collection service in house, Mundy said.

Mundy pointed to the four positions that have been added to the Community Development Department to support developing affordable housing and coordinating efforts with local agencies that serve homeless people.

