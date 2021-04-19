Winston-Salem City Council apologizes for slavery and discrimination against Black people. It also calls for a study of reparations.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved a resolution on Monday apologizing for the city's role in slavery and discrimination against Black people.

Passage came on a 7-1 vote, with Council Member Robert Clark casting the only vote against the measure.

"We are hoping to clear some minds and hearts and hopefully get Winston-Salem on the right pages of history," said Council Member D.D. Adams, who made the motion to adopt the resolution.

In addition to the racism and slavery apology on the city's behalf, the resolution:

*Apologizes for the city's role in past urban renewal programs and road construction that helped the city grow "at the expense of multiple successful Black businesses and homes in the eastern portion of the city."

*Calls on Congress to pass H.R. 40, which sets up a study commission on reparations, and for the N.C. General Assembly to pass similar legislation, and

*Commits the city to further the promotion of local Black history and make it available on the city web site, including information about churches, businesses, neighborhoods, and cultural institutions that were lost to urban renewal and highway construction.