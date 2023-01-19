Winston-Salem City Council Jeff MacIntosh won't run for re-election in 2024.

Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh will not seek a fourth term on the Winston-Salem City Council when his current term is up in 2024.

MacIntosh, a Democrat, said he’s been an advocate for public safety, infrastructure improvements, more housing and expanding and improving the city park system. As he finishes his current term, MacIntosh said, he will continue to advocate for those concerns.

“It’s been a great honor to serve the people of Winston-Salem on the city council,” MacIntosh said in a statement he released Thursday. “I am proud of what we have accomplished during my time on the council, but I believe that it is time for me to step down and make way for new leadership.”

MacIntosh first ran for the Northwest Ward seat in 2013, after the incumbent Democrat, Wanda Merschel, decided not to run for re-election.

Merschel had served 16 years as the council member for Northwest Ward, and asked MacIntosh to run when she decided not to run for a fifth term. MacIntosh said he had worked for Merschel’s previous two campaigns.

MacIntosh cleared the 2013 primary with 65% of the vote, and won the seat that fall with 58% of the vote in the general election.

MacIntosh garnered 61% of the vote in winning his second term in 2016, and in 2020 won a third term with no opposition.

MacIntosh is a real-estate agent, and has often been involved in housing questions before the city council.

He was an advocate for changing development rules to make it easier for property owners to have secondary dwellings — often known as “granny flats” or garage apartments — on their properties during a long-running debate on the council from 2017 to 2022, when the council eliminated a requirement to get a special-use rezoning to put in such a dwelling.

MacIntosh backed the controversial rezoning in 2018 of what was called the “goat farm” property on Silas Creek Parkway near Ebert Street to allow a mix of office and residential uses. The vote evenly divided the council, with Mayor Allen Joines breaking a tie to approve the rezoning.

In a 2014 vote, MacIntosh opposed an effort to give renters as well as property owners a say in whether an on-street parking ban should be approved.

MacIntosh moved to the chairmanship of the city’s Public Works Committee in 2020 following the departure from the council of longtime council member Dan Besse. The committee’s work includes transportation matters, and MacIntosh has been an advocate for scooters and other forms of alternative transportation.

When a city committee endorsed a scooter ban in 2018, MacIntosh was the only one to vote against the ban. In 2015, MacIntosh spoke in favor of bus route changes that he said would encourage more people to ride the buses and developers to take advantage of existing bus lines.