Winston-Salem City Council may consider LGBT-rights ordinance

Winston-Salem may join a growing number of North Carolina cities in passing an ordinance that would give people rights based on sexual orientation, gender identity and other differences.

The city's committee on general government could take up the discussion during its February session, although some council members and City Manager Lee Garrity said nothing's likely to be rushed through.

"We have started looking at what we can or can't do," said Council Member Kevin Mundy of Southwest Ward who is pushing for the measure. "There are all sorts of hurdles. Our city attorney wants to make sure that if we do create an ordinance, it will stand up in court."

Mundy is the first openly gay member of the city council. He said during his campaign for office that he would make sure LGBT issues got city attention.

The city ordinance could include public accommodation measures that would, for example, require a local business that recently turned down hosting a same-sex marriage to reverse course and host such an event in the future.

The Warehouse on Ivy, a wedding and event center in downtown Winston-Salem, in December told a couple, Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May, that it could not host their wedding because the business does not host same-sex ceremonies.