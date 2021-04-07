Winston-Salem Council Member D.D. Adams charges former campaign volunteer with harassment

A former campaign volunteer has been charged with making harassing phone calls after Winston-Salem City Council Member and mayor pro tem D.D. Adams sought a criminal summons on April 2 making the complaint.

Bryan Anthony Odell Blue, 35, of Winston-Salem faces one count of making a harassing phone call, a misdemeanor. The summons alleges that Blue telephoned Adams "repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, threatening, terrifying, harassing and embarrassing" her.

"Maybe he does not like my politics or does not like me," Adams said on Wednesday, when asked about the case. "That does not mean you should call people and use profanity and call them names. I don't know of anyone who is subjected to this. In the world we live in, it is up to me to protect me."

Blue said Wednesday that he has indeed called Adams and used profanity, but denies ever threatening the council member.

"I called her phone number that she has on the city web site and I let her have it," Blue said. "I said some choice words but never threatened her life. I did use a couple choice words because grown people cuss at public officials. I have called her number and let her have it before."