Winston-Salem Council Member D.D. Adams charges former campaign volunteer with harassment

A former campaign volunteer has been charged with making harassing phone calls after Winston-Salem City Council Member and mayor pro tem D.D. Adams sought a criminal summons on April 2 making the complaint.
Bryan Anthony Odell Blue, 35, of Winston-Salem faces one count of making a harassing phone call, a misdemeanor. The summons alleges that Blue telephoned Adams "repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, threatening, terrifying, harassing and embarrassing" her.
"Maybe he does not like my politics or does not like me," Adams said on Wednesday, when asked about the case. "That does not mean you should call people and use profanity and call them names. I don't know of anyone who is subjected to this. In the world we live in, it is up to me to protect me."
Blue said Wednesday that he has indeed called Adams and used profanity, but denies ever threatening the council member.
"I called her phone number that she has on the city web site and I let her have it," Blue said. "I said some choice words but never threatened her life. I did use a couple choice words because grown people cuss at public officials. I have called her number and let her have it before."
The charge is not a type that results in someone being taken into custody. Blue has a court date of May 20 to answer to the charge.
Blue and Adams have past political connections. Blue said he volunteered to help Adams in her 2018 campaign for U.S. House, when Adams, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in the Fifth Congressional District.
Blue said he went on to manage the campaign of Democrat Eunice Campbell, who unsuccessfully challenged Adams in the 2020 primary for the party's nomination for the North Ward seat, which Adams holds.
In a profanity-laced Facebook video posting he made on the day the charge was filed, Blue repeatedly insulted Adams and said he was looking forward to seeing her in court.
Blue claimed in the Facebook video that Adams' family members have in turn threatened him. Adams said family members tried to talk to Blue to "de-escalate this."
According to records from the SBI, Blue was convicted in 2013 in Virginia on a charge of forcible sodomy and received a three-year probationary sentence. In 2018, Blue pleaded guilty in Forsyth County to failing to report a new address as a sex offender.
