Winston-Salem council member proposes $1 million for fire relief to help displaced residents

At this time, no one knows exactly how many people evacuated. While officials did their best to get out the word, using everything from social media to loudspeakers, few turned out to an evacuation center set up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Some people took advantage of hotel stays that were donated, while others took the advice of officials who suggested staying with friends or relatives as a more pleasant way to pass the time.

The ones the city is concerned about are those who had to dig into their own pockets and use money they might have needed for rent payments or other needs in order to keep a roof over their heads during the evacuation.

In her proposal that the finance committee will hear, Adams would have the $1 million come from the city's fund balance, which is a cash reserve.

The money would not be paid out directly to those in need, but would be distributed by non-profit organizations.

Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said that ever since the fire, city officials have been thinking about how the city could help those in need.