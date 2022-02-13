Winston-Salem council member proposes $1 million for fire relief to help displaced residents

Winston-Salem Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams is proposing that the city set aside $1 million to help residents who were evacuated from a 1-mile perimeter around the burned Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on Jan. 31.
The Winston-Salem City Council's Finance Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Monday to take up the proposal.
If the proposal passes muster from the Finance Committee, it will go to the full council on Feb. 21 for a decision.
"I know people are anxious and frustrated," Adams said in a recent conversation about what the city can do to help. "My job is to follow the process to ensure that we try to make the people whole. I am working as fast as I can."
The Jan. 31 fire left a voluntary evacuation zone in its wake that affected an estimated 6,500 people, and shuttered businesses in the area. The zone stretched a mile from the plant in all directions, and was thus two miles wide. It stretched from Patterson Avenue near Motor Road in the northeast to sections of University Parkway west and southwest of the plant.
Most of the evacuation zone was in Adams' North Ward, with some sections in Council Member Barbara Burke's Northeast Ward, and a very small portion in Northwest Ward, which Council Member Jeff MacIntosh represents.
At this time, no one knows exactly how many people evacuated. While officials did their best to get out the word, using everything from social media to loudspeakers, few turned out to an evacuation center set up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Some people took advantage of hotel stays that were donated, while others took the advice of officials who suggested staying with friends or relatives as a more pleasant way to pass the time.
The ones the city is concerned about are those who had to dig into their own pockets and use money they might have needed for rent payments or other needs in order to keep a roof over their heads during the evacuation.
In her proposal that the finance committee will hear, Adams would have the $1 million come from the city's fund balance, which is a cash reserve.
The money would not be paid out directly to those in need, but would be distributed by non-profit organizations.
Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said that ever since the fire, city officials have been thinking about how the city could help those in need.
"I personally talked to a lady who was told to evacuate, and used her rent money to get a hotel room," Toney said. "She did not have friends and family she could stay with. This lady said that she now has a late fee from her apartment complex because she used her rent to fund the room."
Meanwhile, the Winston Weaver company has set aside $100,000 to help those affected by the plant fire. Of that amount, a group called Love Out Loud is distributing $50,000 to people who had to move to hotel or motel rooms because of the evacuation.
Another $25,000 was donated by the company to Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides food to people who need it. The company said it would hold on to the remaining $25,000 for future needs that might arise.
