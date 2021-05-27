Winston-Salem eyes light tax cut but most residents will pay more

Concerns about public safety came up during Thursday’s presentation of the proposed 2021-22 Winston-Salem city budget, with talk of spending more on efforts meant to curb crime.
Council Member James Taylor of Southeast Ward advocated shifting $400,000 in revenue to a program he’s championed to help ex-offenders transition back to society, and another program designed to help the children of offenders.
And Council Member D.D. Adams said the city needs to do more to build neighborhood involvement in the areas hardest hit by crime.
That means figuring out how to get more people involved in working with young people at recreation centers, Adams said.
City Manager Lee Garrity’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year totals $530.9 million, an increase of 11% over the current year’s budget.
That total includes the operation of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County utilities, plus capital and debt funds. The general fund, which accounts for most other municipal services is projected to increase to $221.7 million, a 3.5% increase.
The budget proposes a tax rate of 62.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property, a 1.5-cent decrease from the current rate of 63.74 cents.
Most people are likely to see a higher tax bill, though, thanks to the revaluation that takes effect in this year’s tax billing.
The owner of a $150,000 house would pay a bill of $956.10 under the current rate, and $933.60 under the proposed rate. But if that house increased by the average city valuation increase of 14.8%, it would be assessed at $172,200, and the tax bill under the new rate would be $1,071.77 — a 12% tax increase.
A revenue-neutral tax rate — one bringing in the same revenue under the new tax values — would have been 58.42 cents.
Garrity said the major drivers of the budget increase are costs associated with creating an office for diversity, equity and inclusion; merit-pay increases averaging 2.5%; increasing the city minimum wage to $15; giving police and firefighters a 2% supplemental pay adjustment; upgraded police body cameras; and investments in capital projects.
“This year’s budget is a budget of compromise,” Garrity told members of the city Finance Committee, which met online to take a first look at the proposed budget.
City officials said the proposed budget does not include anything from the $51.7 million pot of money the city is receiving in federal coronavirus stimulus payments.
Decisions about that spending will come later.
The city’s diversity, equity and inclusion office will cost $500,000 to set up. It will have four employees and will work with other city departments to deal with bias and other issues relating to city operations.
Taylor, who chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee, had two other proposals in addition to spending more on offender-related programs:
*Taylor proposed a “public safety plan” to deal with violence that would engage residents with activities that could include “peace walks,” community meetings, town hall meetings and other efforts to involve people more directly in their communities.
*Taylor proposes a partnership between the city police department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office that city police and sheriff’s deputies work in partnership on a task force to work in neighborhoods to increase patrols and undertake other efforts to reduce crime.
Taylor said neither the task force nor the public safety plan would require a line in the city budget.
Mayor Allen Joines said it is possible that some of the coronavirus stimulus money the city is getting could be used on a concept called the violence interrupter program, which relies on people in a community to help reduce violence.
Adams said the city should consider a pilot program that would focus on improving the offerings of the city’s recreation centers: To give incentives to parents, grandparents, teachers or others to spend time there with young people.
Other council members made it clear that public safety won’t be the only topic on the agenda when the city’s Finance Committee meets again at 5 next Thursday to talk about the city budget.
Council Member John Larson said he wants to hear about efforts to pave streets and improve parks, noting that a city survey found that the condition of roads to be a top public concern.
336-727-7369