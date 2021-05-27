Winston-Salem eyes light tax cut but most residents will pay more

Taylor, who chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee, had two other proposals in addition to spending more on offender-related programs:

*Taylor proposed a “public safety plan” to deal with violence that would engage residents with activities that could include “peace walks,” community meetings, town hall meetings and other efforts to involve people more directly in their communities.

*Taylor proposes a partnership between the city police department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office that city police and sheriff’s deputies work in partnership on a task force to work in neighborhoods to increase patrols and undertake other efforts to reduce crime.

Taylor said neither the task force nor the public safety plan would require a line in the city budget.

Mayor Allen Joines said it is possible that some of the coronavirus stimulus money the city is getting could be used on a concept called the violence interrupter program, which relies on people in a community to help reduce violence.

Adams said the city should consider a pilot program that would focus on improving the offerings of the city’s recreation centers: To give incentives to parents, grandparents, teachers or others to spend time there with young people.