Winston-Salem fast-tracks non-discrimination ordinance for Monday action, with provisions covering sexual orientation and gender expression

The Winston-Salem City Council could pass a non-discrimination ordinance as soon as Monday that covers transgender people as well as gays and lesbians, but for now the ordinance will not apply to private businesses.

The city's general government committee voted unanimously on Tuesday to send a package of ordinances and resolutions for a vote at Monday's 7 p.m. council meeting.

In addition to sexual orientation and gender expression, ordinances would grant protections based on "protected hairstyles," which are defined as any hairstyle "associated with race," including "braids, locks, twists, tight coils or curls, cornrows, Bantu knots and afros."

"The world is changing," D.D. Adams, who chairs the general government committee, said before passage of the motion to send the non-discrimination measures to the full council.

Kevin Mundy, a member of the committee and the only openly-gay council member, told the other members that right now, he's the only member a company could legally choose not to do business with because of sexual orientation.

"It is illegal for the seven of you" to be denied service by a business," Mundy said to the others on the council.