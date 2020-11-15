Winston-Salem Finance Committee endorses aid to apartments with affordable housing

"You have to have something there that people will want to be a part of," Adams said, adding that North Ward needs both commercial and residential development.

"I'm glad and excited about this project," Adams said. "The one thing I tell people is that if you build it right, they will come."

The developer has a project carried out earlier in Winston-Salem, the renovation and conversion into apartments of Plant 64 in the Innovation Quarter.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines called the Whitaker Park Lofts proposal "a huge project" that the city has to look at in several ways.

"To have residential development in the northern end of the city is phenomenal," Joines said, noting that the 16 units designed for affordability are also good for the city.

At Essex Place, rents would start at $293 per month for a one-bedroom unit to $888 for a three-bedroom units.

The total cost of developing Essex Place is set at $7.9 million, financed by $5.2 million in federal tax credits, a bank loan of $2.2 million and other sources including the city's $350,000 loan.

"We are in dire straits for affordable housing, so I am glad to see this come forward," Joines said.