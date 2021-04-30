Winston-Salem finishes 'Tent City' cleanup

One or two former camp residents went to a shelter, said Andrea Kurtz, a housing director with United Way of Forsyth County. Kurtz said three others had gone to a hotel.

Miles said two of the homeless people are sleeping under bridges and that two others went to another homeless camp. Miles said she will continue to bring supplies to the other four or five homeless camps.

Kurtz said agencies that work with the homeless will continue their efforts to connect the former Tent City residents and other homeless people with services — and housing.

Kurtz said at least one couple from the Tent City was accepted into what is called a rapid rehousing program, but Kurtz didn’t know if they have gotten into an apartment yet. Kurtz said Adult Protective Services is helping two others with housing options.

Miles, in a letter to city council members, said the city and agencies that have been helping the homeless “have failed them.” Kurtz said it is not true that no one is being helped and said that since last March a least 75 people have been put into housing from a program to serve the medically fragile.

Kurtz said 19 homeless residents have been housed from homeless shelters since January, with three more signing leases on Monday.