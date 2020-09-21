Winston-Salem Fire Chief observes protesters calling for his dismissal

Mayo, asked by a reporter why he had come, said that during the previous events held by the Omnibus group he had been out of town.

"I wanted to see it in person," Mayo said.

Ricky Brown, a retired firefighter, said during the group's press conference that he had been unfairly disciplined because of an incident in which he had tried to hold off an irate man during a medical call. Brown said he lost his chance for promotion and was made out to be the "bad guy" in the incident because of his race.

Brown said he had to get anger-management counseling "for something I didn't even do."

Dawn Blagrove, the executive director of Emancipate North Carolina, an anti-racism group that is supporting the Black firefighters, noticed Mayo among the people watching the Omnibus press conference, which was held in a parking lot behind Benton Convention Center.

Blagrove suggested that Mayo could say whether any of the white firefighters the Omnibus group accuses of racism have had to take any anger-management classes, but Mayo didn't respond.

After the event, Mayo walked up to Brown and said something to him privately, but Brown said the remark was not related to the Omnibus allegations.