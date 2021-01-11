Winston-Salem Fire Department is not racist, but racist acts have occurred, consultants say.

For all that, however, the consultants note that while Blacks make up about 34% of the city's population, they are only 21% of the WSFD's staff. Whites are 56% of the city's population, and make up 74% of the WSFD staff.

Blacks are only 13% of fire captains, 19% of fire engineers and 21% of firefighters.

One result of a lack of diversity among the front-line firefighters is that single-race shifts sometimes occur. The consultants say more should be done to make sure shifts are integrated, while at the same time better explaining to people in the community why that isn't always possible because of the department's racial makeup.

The city should do more to encourage diversity in hiring, the consultants say.

The consultants say that a "diversity, equity and inclusion" plan need to be formulated by the city to give bias training to employees, come up with ways to address allegations of racism and figure out how to measure progress.

As well, the consultants say, the city needs to do better communicating: That would involve getting out the city's story about good things happening in the department, and communicating "the good, the bad and the ugly" in the department's history.