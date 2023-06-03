Winston-Salem firefighters say they need more pay to keep up with other fire departments in the area, in a coming budget year that already has major spending planned for better pay for police officers.

That’s the message the president of the Winston-Salem Professional Fire Fighters Association had for the Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council this week, during a public hearing on the city’s 2023-24 proposed budget.

“On average, the fire department has to fill 10 positions with overtime every single day,” said Doug Simmons, president of the local firefighters’ group. “Working extended hours like this over time has proven to have negative impacts on firefighters’ mental and physical health.”

The city is proposing a 27% increase in the minimum salary for police officers, in a bid to reduce vacancies in the department. The lowest starting salary would rise from about $41,440 per year to $52,500.

Current minimum pay for a firefighter is a little less than $39,500, with a 3% increased planned in January 2024. Firefighters and police officers already working for the city are slated for 3% increases in July and January.

Vacancies are currently worse among police officers than among firefighters.

Simmons pointed to a Greensboro proposal to raise minimum pay for firefighters to almost $48,000 annually as a reason for Winston-Salem to do more for firefighters. Simmons said other regional fire departments are also planning increases.

“We will have employees leaving for opportunities in these other cities because the pay is so drastically different,” Simmons maintained. “We will end up like police, having a greater percentage of vacancies we can’t fill.”

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity’s proposed budget calls for eliminating 50 of the 150 vacant police officer jobs from the city budget, partly because they can’t be filled, and partly because that money can go toward higher police pay. Even so, a full cent of the 2.5-cent increase proposed for the city tax rate will go for higher police pay.

Garrity said recent city data showed only 21 vacancies on the fire force, representing only 5% of the staff numbers. But Garrity said the city has recently lost firefighters to Greensboro and other cities because of the “significantly lower” starting salaries for Winston-Salem firefighters.

The finance committee meets next Thursday to continue budget discussions.

Council Member Robert Clark said council members may be making “small adjustments” to fire pay, and Garrity said he’s also hearing from council members who may want to grant some higher appropriations to community agencies, who speakers dominated Thursday’s public hearing on the Finance Committee.

Some speakers during the public hearing simply wanted to thank the city council for past and current support, but others made a pitch for programs that are pegged for less money than the group asked, or for programs that city officials are not recommending for funding.

A variety of community groups together received $3.2 million from the city in 2022-23, and the recommended budget calls for the groups to receive just a little less.

At the same time, the budget shows unfunded increases to community groups totaling $1.7 million, and unfunded new requests totaling $1.9 million.

Clark said in his discussions with other council members, he’s learned that they’re generally happy with the proposed budget, which calls for a tax rate increase of 3.9%. The tax rate would increase from 63.6 cents to 66.1 cents for every $100 of taxable property. For the owner of a property valued at $150,000, the owner’s tax payment would rise from $954 to $991.50.

“I think a 4% tax increase given 6- to 8% inflation is manageable,” Clark said.

Budget highlights for employees include an average merit pay increase of 6% and one-time bonuses of $1,000 or $2,000, depending on the level of current pay. The city is also spending $200,000 for a comprehensive pay study, with results coming in 2024.

To deal with safety concerns at city parks, the city is spending almost $625,000 to put real-time surveillance cameras in 23 city parks. The city will be spending almost $9 million on street repaving, an increase of $3.6 million.

During a presentation on city capital spending projects, Scott Tesh, the director of the city’s office of performance and accountability, told Finance Committee members this week that the city has $1 billion in unfunded transportation needs, including almost $510 million for sidewalks. Tesh said there’s no way the city can build that many sidewalks over the six-year window of the capital spending plan. So the city will be deciding which sidewalks should have high priority for funding.

City debt payments consume a little more than 10 cents from the tax rate, and Tesh noted that the city could reduce the tax-rate increase if it chose to reduce the amount paid to the debt service fund. On the other hand, he said, by continuing to add to the fund, the city could approve a $100 million general bond issue without having to raise taxes.