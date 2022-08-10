Winston-Salem gets a $6 million federal grant to extend Long Branch Trail

The City of Winston-Salem has received a $6 million federal grant to extend its Long Branch Trail from downtown to the city’s northern section.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing the grant money to Winston-Salem, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, said Wednesday in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that we secured this funding for Winston-Salem to extend the Long Branch Trail and connect even more communities to Winston-Salem’s bustling downtown,” Manning said.

“The extension of the trail will create enhanced, sustainable transportation options for my constituents and ensure their safety as they commute and enjoy the outdoor spaces that the Sixth Congressional District has to offer,” Manning said.

The project will cost $8.6 million and is supported by $2.6 million in local money, Manning wrote.

Winston-Salem officials are looking forward to using the federal money on the project, City Manager Lee Garrity said Wednesday.

“The city is excited to receive this grant, and we appreciate Congresswoman Manning’s strong advocacy for this project,” Garrity said. “Extending the Long Branch Trail to the north will expand our pedestrian transportation network and increase access to some of our economically challenged neighborhoods.”

Long Branch Trail follows a 1.6-mile route south from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, through the Innovation Quarter and under Salem Parkway, to Salem Creek Greenway. The planned 1.2 mile extension will go north from MLK Drive into neighborhoods in northern Winston-Salem, including communities involved the city’s HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant project, Manning wrote in a letter supporting the grant application.

City officials will reuse an inactive railroad corridor as a greenway separated from all types of traffic to improve safety for users and reduce vehicles’ emission by increasing walking and bicycle trips, Manning said.

The project also will maximize transportation options and improve local residents’ access to education, health care and to the 27,000 jobs located in downtown Winston-Salem.

The trail's extension "will provide a facility where people can walk, jog, run, skate, and bike," city transportation officials say in a city document.

City officials will work with the Winston-Salem Urban Areas Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation to develop the project, Manning wrote.

The project is designed to address dangerous and limited bicycling, walking and transit connections from northern Winston-Salem into downtown that constrain economic opportunities, Manning wrote.

“Residents in the impacted neighborhoods are twice as likely to commute by bicycling or walking and four times as likely to commute by public transportation compared with other Winston-Salem residents,” Manning wrote to in her letter. “The proposed improvements would greatly benefit these commuters in particular.”

The trail’s extension will enhance safety and access for these neighborhoods, which have a minority population of 83.5%, which is about 30% higher minority population than the rest of the city, Manning wrote.

The trail’s extension “will help relieve dangerously congested routes and restore amenities in neighborhoods that were harmed by both redlining and urban freeway construction” in the 20th century, Manning wrote.

The trail will provide connections to local and regional transit and safer, more direct, multimodal access to bus stops, employment centers, academic institutions, and health care services, Manning wrote.