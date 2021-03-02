Winston-Salem goes online to get public input on Thursday, with signup deadline Wednesday night

Winston-Salem officials are hosting a public forum on Thursday to get input on goals for the city over the next four years, but the forum will be online thanks to COVID-19.

To take part, the city is requiring that residents register in advance to participate. To register, visit cityofws.org/WSinput.

The deadline for registration is 11 p.m. Wednesday, with the forum taking place via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The online meeting will have a trained moderator brought in for the occasion and, like many such events, will be broken into two subgroups to make the discussions more manageable, said Scott Tesh, the director of the city’s Office of Performance and Accountability.

The meeting is not to solicit thoughts on specific goals and priorities, per se, Tesh said.

“This meeting is to allow the mayor and City Council to take the temperature, so to speak, of the community,” he said. “What they learn will provide some context for discussions during their upcoming strategic planning workshop.”

Those workshops will take place March 24 and 25 starting at 1 p.m. each day.