Winston-Salem hires a Greensboro company to lead national search for next police chief.

The city of Winston-Salem has hired Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. of Greensboro to conduct a nationwide search for Winston-Salem's next police chief.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson announced in late July that she will retire in December.

President Joe Biden has nominated Thompson to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Raftelis has conducted more than 120 executive searches for local governments throughout the United States, including seven for police chiefs, the city said Friday in a statement.

The company will begin its work immediately with a goal of helping the city bring in three finalists by December, the city said.

Company officials will work with Patrice Toney, assistant city manager for public safety, in developing a candidate profile, the city said.

That process will include gathering input from Thompson, City Manager Lee Garrity, Mayor Allen Joines and members of the Winston-Salem City Council, police employees and city residents, the city said.

After the candidate profile is completed, the company will place job postings with national, state and regional professional organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Police Executive Research Forum, and the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

The jobs also will be advertised with the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police and other organizations, the city said.

The three finalists for the police chief’s job will be invited to Winston-Salem for interviews, tours, meetings with Joines and council members as well as forums with city residents and police officers, the city said.

The city will hold the forum for city residents later this year.

Thompson, 54, was named as the city's police chief in 2017.

Thompson leads a police department with a 2022-2023 budget of $87.19 million.

Thompson's annual salary is $197,958.

There are 526 sworn police officers in the department, and 172 civilian employees, Toney said. The department has a shortage about 100 sworn officers.

Thompson began her career as a city police officer in 1994 and moved up the ranks to become assistant police chief to then-Chief Barry Rountree in 2016.

A native of Detroit, Mich., Thompson replaced Rountree upon his retirement on Sept. 1, 2017.

Thompson received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wayne State University in Detroit, and a master's degree in public administration from Appalachian State University.

Thompson also is a graduate of the Public Executive Leadership Academy at UNC School of Government, the West Point Leadership Program at Methodist University, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Association program and Leadership Winston-Salem.