Winston-Salem may soon back reparations, apology to Blacks for discrimination

Winston-Salem is poised to make an apology to its Black community for participating in slavery and years of “prejudicial and discriminatory policies” — including the destruction of Black businesses and neighborhoods during past highway construction and urban renewal projects.
The city may also endorse a national effort to study reparations for Black Americans.
East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio was in tears when she talked to other members of the Winston-Salem City Council’s general government committee about the proposed resolution of apology on Tuesday.
“This resolution is touching me in a very special way,” she said, recalling how urban renewal projects obliterated so much black cultural life here in the 1960s. “I have seen the destruction. I saw the places, the neighborhoods, the churches, the people who loved their homes. There is nothing that can bring that back. But for us to do this is a major step toward healing our community. It touched so many people. I am very proud to support this particular resolution.”
Scippio went on to say that she also saw black schools shut down or torn down, and talked with fondness about the black business district downtown that centered on where the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office building now stands.
“We had movie theaters and drug stores and banks and it was vibrant for us, and it got torn down because Wachovia didn’t want to look down on the Safe Bus going around,” Scippio said.
The city’s general government committee took no action on Tuesday on the proposed resolution, which may get more tinkering before it comes up for the committee vote that would send it to the full city council.
Here’s what the city would do in its resolution, as it now appears in draft form.
*Apologize for its role in the enslavement of Black people, the enforcement of segregation, the promotion of discriminatory and prejudicial policies in years past, and its refusal to provide “equal protection under the law.”
*Apologize for its role in urban renewal programs that “allowed the city to grow ... at the expense of multiple successful Black businesses and homes in the eastern part of the city.”
*Call on Congress to pass a bill introduced in 2019 that would set up a federal commission to study and make recommendations on reparations for Black people to address the “lingering impacts” of slavery and discrimination.
*Call on the North Carolina General Assembly to pass similar legislation.
*With the help of the African American History Initiative, publish on the city’s website a narrative of the history of Black churches, businesses, neighborhoods and cultural institutions that were lost to what was called urban renewal and the construction of U.S. 52, University Parkway and what is now known as Salem Parkway (formerly Interstate 40 and Business 40).
*Keep the council updated twice a year on progress on these measures, and forward copies of the resolution to state and national lawmakers.
Kevin Mundy, the council’s only openly-gay member, said “that feeling of being marginalized, being pushed aside and not being good enough, I know how that feels, and I endorse this wholeheartedly.”
“We’ve been on the wrong side of history many many times, and this gives us an opportunity to correct that,” Mundy said.
Council Member John Larson said urban renewal projects in America were “a disaster to neighborhoods” and that the effort to preserve the history needs to have enough money dedicated to it to make sure it is done right.
Council Member Robert Clark said that more recent decisions can be criticized as well as ones from back in the 1950s and 1960s. He cited the Happy Hills neighborhood, site of a multimillion-dollar plan in the early 2000s to use federal grants under what was called the Hope VI program to revitalize the city’s oldest Black neighborhood.
That plan envisioned replacing a deteriorating public housing project with a mix of apartments and single-family homes, but further development sputtered out years ago.
“We’re awfully easy to criticize people that aren’t here anymore,” Clark said. “I would like to know how many houses were torn down in Happy Hills for that redevelopment. I’d like to know who was on the council and voted for it. Because when I drive over there I see a bunch of empty fields. Are we not guilty of the same sin? I’d like some information on it too. Picking on a bunch of dead people — oh, you did this wrong, you did this wrong, well, we know who tore down Happy Hill.”
The Happy Hill project was carried out by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem under a federal grant project called Hope VI, with the city granting $2 million toward the project and loaning another $1.2 million.
Even the 1950s public housing at Happy Hill that was torn down under Hope VI had been built on the site of other housing torn down earlier.
D.D. Adams, who chairs the city’s general government committee, said she is hopeful of getting something the council can act on by June.
“I’m working in the calendar that has Juneteenth coming for the city,” Adams said. “I want us to be able as a city council and government to have something else constructive to add to that celebration, to help us bridge and bring some things together since last year.”
Adams was referring to the city’s recent vote to add Juneteenth to the list of official city holidays.
Juneteenth, typically celebrated on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of slaves toward the end of the Civil War.
City Manager Lee Garrity noted that the resolution covers more than just the detrimental effects of urban renewal. Garrity said the impact of past discrimination is evident just by walking down the hall of mayor’s portraits in City Hall.
They’re all white.
“If you look at the resolution, it is much broader than just urban renewal,” Garrity said. “All actions of city government ... had that lens of discrimination in it. It is real.”
