Winston-Salem may soon back reparations, apology to Blacks for discrimination

*Keep the council updated twice a year on progress on these measures, and forward copies of the resolution to state and national lawmakers.

Kevin Mundy, the council’s only openly-gay member, said “that feeling of being marginalized, being pushed aside and not being good enough, I know how that feels, and I endorse this wholeheartedly.”

“We’ve been on the wrong side of history many many times, and this gives us an opportunity to correct that,” Mundy said.

Council Member John Larson said urban renewal projects in America were “a disaster to neighborhoods” and that the effort to preserve the history needs to have enough money dedicated to it to make sure it is done right.

Council Member Robert Clark said that more recent decisions can be criticized as well as ones from back in the 1950s and 1960s. He cited the Happy Hills neighborhood, site of a multimillion-dollar plan in the early 2000s to use federal grants under what was called the Hope VI program to revitalize the city’s oldest Black neighborhood.

That plan envisioned replacing a deteriorating public housing project with a mix of apartments and single-family homes, but further development sputtered out years ago.