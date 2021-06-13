Winston-Salem may trim budget in face of expected tax bill increases for most citizens

Most Winston-Salem taxpayers will see higher tax bills in the coming year, but members of the city council's Finance Committee voted Thursday to limit the increase by endorsing a tax rate of 61.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property, for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

That's a penny lower than the rate recommended by City Manager Lee Garrity in his proposed budget.

It remains for the full Winston-Salem City Council to set the tax rate, which should occur during the council's June 21 meeting.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines doesn't vote on the council unless he needs to break a tie, but added his endorsement to the proposed rate during the Thursday discussions on the Finance Committee.

"I'm very happy with the 1-cent reduction," Joines said during Thursday's discussion. "Two cents would have been nice, but we have to keep a little flexibility in there."

Joines was referring to the crippling effect a 2-cent cut could have on the city's ability to take on new debt. City administrators propose to make the 1-cent reduction by taking the money out of the city's debt service fund. They said taking the money for a 2-cent reduction would eliminate the city's ability to take on new debt if needed.