Winston-Salem moving slowly on passing gay-rights ordinance

On top of that, the city would give its manager and city attorney 100 days to investigate and report on how extensively the city can impose antidiscrimination regulations on third parties.

For the present, the ordinance would encourage "its corporate and individual community partners to oppose discrimination in all forms."

There's no set timetable yet for when the city might pass the ordinance that sets that 100-day clock ticking.

D.D. Adams, who chairs the city's general government committee that looked at the proposals on Tuesday, said that working out the details of an ordinance and other regulations would take time.

"It is not that we are against anything," Adams said. "We have to study it and take a measured approach. Some places did not put any teeth into it. What good are resolutions if there is no way to enforce it? We take a methodical view on all we do. We don't rush."

Kevin Mundy, who became the council's first openly gay member in November, said there is no doubt that gays and others who would come under the new protections need the ordinance.