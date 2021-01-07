Winston-Salem mulls slashing lease payments for Dash in effort to keep team here

"Major league baseball said that in order for them (the Dash) to continue, there has to be a reduction in that lease amount," Joines said, noting that the amount Winston-Salem charges the team is much more than many teams pay.

"If you look at other stadiums, our number is way out of line with them," Joines said. "High Point (the team) pays $800,000, and Durham pays $360,000. Kannapolis pays $450,000. In 2009, we negotiated a tight lease arrangement with (the team) for $1.6 million per year in lease payments. With the proposal to reduce the annual debt to $750,000, we believe the White Sox will renew the franchise."

In early December, it was reported that Major League Baseball, in a restructuring, had decided to cut some 40 minor-league franchises and reduce the number of teams to 120.

At that time, it was reported that the Dash were one of the teams that would be staying in place, but city officials say they're sure that outcome depends on changing the terms of the lease to give the team lower payments.

Billy Prim, one of the team owners, said the Dash made a proposal to MLB in November "outlining the changes that the city was going to try to make for the stadium, in hopes that we would be included in the 120 teams that are going to be offered the licensing agreement" by MLB.