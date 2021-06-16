Winston-Salem NAACP says Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel showed 'lapse in judgement,' but did nothing wrong with grant.

The NAACP said in its news release that officials "have found no evidence of misappropriated funds and the receipts and ledgers of the grant activities were verified." The local branch said McDaniel continues to be a member in good standing with the branch. The local chapter said it would have no further comment.

McDaniel has declined comment and has referred questions to attorney Michael Grace, who did not responded to a request for comment. McDaniel told Yes! Weekly, an alternative weekly newspaper, that the money was never intended for the Winston-Salem NAACP and acknowledged that she deposited the money into her personal checking account.

"None of this regarding Blueprint was relevant to the Winston-Salem Forsyth County NAACP chapter," McDaniel told the publication. "The Blueprint grant was granted to me in the excess of forty thousand dollars. It was not a donation; it was a grant that was used for Get Out the Vote. I have made full accountability to Blueprint NC. I provided them with all receipts, ledgers, pictures, all of that."

She said NAACP knew that she was applying for the grant for herself and that current president Al Jabbar was aware of the grant and had no issues.