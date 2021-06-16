Winston-Salem NAACP says Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel showed 'lapse in judgement,' but did nothing wrong with grant.

The Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP has cleared Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel of any alleged wrongdoing in connection to $47,000 in grant money meant for the NAACP.
The controversy over the grant, which came from Blueprint NC, came to light on June 3, when Arnita Miles, a community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, publicly called for McDaniel to resign during a commissioners meeting and accused her of embezzling the money.
But no criminal charges have been filed against McDaniel, and neither the local NAACP nor Blueprint NC has called for a criminal investigation. The Rev. Alvin Carlisle, past president of the local NAACP, said he had no knowledge that a grant request had been made on behalf of the chapter and that he and the executive committee never approved such a request. Carlisle served as president of the chapter between 2016 and 2020. He could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
In a news release, the local chapter said the executive committee met with NAACP officers and McDaniel, who serves as second vice-president of the branch.
"We have also examined the payments and verified that they matched the intent of the Grant," the NAACP said. "We are convinced that the purpose of the Grant was delivered as intended and therefore limits our discussion to those facts."
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said a report about the incident was filed but no victim has come forward.
There is not an active criminal investigation at this time, she said.
The local branch said in its news release that the executive committee talked to McDaniel, who "has acknowledged her lapse in judgment as not in the spirit of the fiduciary principles of the NAACP Branch." The news release said McDaniel acted "in the spirit of providing services to the community as a whole."
Sebrina Sebring, executive director of Blueprint NC, and Emilia Cowans-Taylor, the group's spokeswoman, told the Journal on June 3 that Blueprint NC did award a grant of about $46,000 to the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP in late 2020. The money was to go toward setting up election protection programs in Winston-Salem during last year's election. Those programs are community safe spaces set up at polling sites during early voting and Election Day to deal with voter suppression, provide water and answer people's questions about the voting process.
Sebring said that the application met all the qualifying criteria for the grant and that Blueprint saw nothing indicating that the grant money was misappropriated. Sebring and Cowans-Taylor said they could not identify the individual who applied for the grant.
The NAACP said in its news release that officials "have found no evidence of misappropriated funds and the receipts and ledgers of the grant activities were verified." The local branch said McDaniel continues to be a member in good standing with the branch. The local chapter said it would have no further comment.
McDaniel has declined comment and has referred questions to attorney Michael Grace, who did not responded to a request for comment. McDaniel told Yes! Weekly, an alternative weekly newspaper, that the money was never intended for the Winston-Salem NAACP and acknowledged that she deposited the money into her personal checking account.
"None of this regarding Blueprint was relevant to the Winston-Salem Forsyth County NAACP chapter," McDaniel told the publication. "The Blueprint grant was granted to me in the excess of forty thousand dollars. It was not a donation; it was a grant that was used for Get Out the Vote. I have made full accountability to Blueprint NC. I provided them with all receipts, ledgers, pictures, all of that."
She said NAACP knew that she was applying for the grant for herself and that current president Al Jabbar was aware of the grant and had no issues.
In a phone interview June 3, Jabbar said he had no knowledge of the grant and that he had been in contact with Blueprint NC. He refused to elaborate when asked by the Journal about details of his conversation with Blueprint. Jabbar declined comment on Wednesday.
Miles said further actions will be taken. She declined to comment further.
Representatives of the state NAACP and the national NAACP have not responded to requests for comment.
