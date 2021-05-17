Winston-Salem OK's incentives for can maker Ardagh, with Forsyth County next up on Thursday

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved $2.4 million in economic development incentives for Ardagh Group to expand its aluminum can manufacturing plant and add 94 new jobs.
If the company expands here, the plant on Old Milwaukee Lane would add two new high-speed production lines to join the six that are already there. The new jobs would pay more than $70,000 a year on average.
"With great enthusiasm, I make a motion that we approve it," Council Member Robert Clark said. Clark is chairman of the city council's finance committee, which unanimously recommended passage of the incentives deal last week.
In addition to the jobs, the expansion would bring $5.5 million in new investment to the plant building, and $190 million in new equipment and machinery.
The incentives would be paid, and the jobs created, over a five-year period.
City officials said the incentive payments amount to about 50% of the new new property-tax revenue that the expansion would bring, and 65% of the net new sales-tax revenue that would come in.
As with other incentives proposals, city officials said that the city makes back its incentives investment because of the increased revenues that come to the city.
Although the city had not publicly named Ardagh as the company that it was considering incentives for until Monday night, the company's name was already made public in a recent public hearing held before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
The county is considering incentives totaling $2.75 million. County officials say their incentives are based on the amount being no more than 50% of the new tax revenue the county will collect from the expansion.
City officials say Ardagh's can plant in Winston-Salem is the company's largest, with 243 full-time employees.
Council Member D.D. Adams said that she actually once had a job at the plant doing quality control, when it made steel cans for the nearby Schlitz brewery.
During last week's Finance Committee meeting, Adams said she was concerned that the company's work force lacked diversity. According to information provided to the city council, some 86% of the workers at Ardagh here are white, and only 12.3% are black.
However, Adams also said last week that she would support the Ardagh incentives, and on Monday did not refer to her diversity concerns.
The city said Ardagh is considering sites in South Carolina and Georgia as well as the plant in Winston-Salem.
The jobs that would be made available, should the plant expand here, would include maintenance, industrial truck operation, quality control, chemical process engineers, engineering, machinists, millwrights and salaried jobs.
