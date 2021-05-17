Winston-Salem OK's incentives for can maker Ardagh, with Forsyth County next up on Thursday

The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved $2.4 million in economic development incentives for Ardagh Group to expand its aluminum can manufacturing plant and add 94 new jobs.

If the company expands here, the plant on Old Milwaukee Lane would add two new high-speed production lines to join the six that are already there. The new jobs would pay more than $70,000 a year on average.

"With great enthusiasm, I make a motion that we approve it," Council Member Robert Clark said. Clark is chairman of the city council's finance committee, which unanimously recommended passage of the incentives deal last week.

In addition to the jobs, the expansion would bring $5.5 million in new investment to the plant building, and $190 million in new equipment and machinery.

The incentives would be paid, and the jobs created, over a five-year period.

City officials said the incentive payments amount to about 50% of the new new property-tax revenue that the expansion would bring, and 65% of the net new sales-tax revenue that would come in.

As with other incentives proposals, city officials said that the city makes back its incentives investment because of the increased revenues that come to the city.