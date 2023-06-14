Illegal drug use. Fights. Overnight loitering.

Those are some of the problems at the Campbell Transportation Center that have city officials considering more security officers, metal detection gates and other changes at the bus station to make both customers and employees feel safe.

Those changes could include opening the station later in the morning and closing earlier at night, Donna Woodson, the general manager of the Winston-Salem Transit Authority, told members of the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday.

"I have repeatedly had complaints and concerns from staff and citizens who want to utilize the bus service because they don't feel safe," Woodson told members of the city council's Public Safety Committee on Monday.

Woodson said that employees showing up for work in the morning have to step over people sleeping at 5 a.m.

Drug users are using the restrooms to take illegal drugs, and their flushing of needles causes the toilets to stop working about twice a month, she said. A recent episode forced repairs to underground pipes, she added.

People loitering at the station with nowhere to go get into verbal and physical altercations, Woodson said.

The system's general manager said that when an employee leaves, she tries to find out why with an exit form:

"I have lost four employees this past year," Woodson said. "One of the main and first things they put on there is, 'I don't feel safe.' For a manager to hear that an employee doesn't feel safe, that is a problem. With the climate we are in today, I need employees to feel safe at 5 a.m. in the morning or when they leave at 11 p.m."

No decision has been made on changes to the hours the station is open, but Woodson said a 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. window is being considered.

If metal detectors are installed at the side entrances, Woodson said, they will be the kind that one can walk through without having to stop and open purses and packages.

WSTA has its own security and that would be beefed up with additional officers. But the system is also hoping for an increased city police presence.

One change that is in effect has already made a significant difference, Woodson told members of the committee: Police K-9 officers are coming by at random times with their dogs.

When an officer with a dog shows up, she said, people who shouldn't be at the station get up and leave.

Badge readers are inadequate to limit access to those parts of the building that non-employees should not enter, Woodson said. The code of conduct which is posted inside the station needs to be updated to clarify that people can't loiter.

Members of the Public Safety Committee were not asked on Monday to endorse any particular set of proposals, which will be developed and formally presented in August.

Council members did talk about the need to look at underlying problems:

"While we need to do this, we still have an entire group of people who need help, the people who are sleeping in front of the facility," Southwest Ward Council Member Kevin Mundy said, adding that the Winston-Salem nonprofit community needs to "provide good day activities" for the homeless.

East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said that in times past, stations would make people pay to use the toilet, as a way of keeping the bathrooms clean. Woodson said her staff has discussed either using a code to get restroom access or a key, but that each present problems: A code will tend to get quickly shared, and having a key requires someone to keep track of the key.

Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said finding solutions to safety concerns is important for the future of public transit here:

A problematic reputation for the station "doesn't help people want to get on a bus in Winston-Salem," MacIntosh said. "Whatever we can do to make the transit center safer goes a long way toward achieving what we want, to make sure it runs efficiently and economically."