Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson nominated by President Biden to be a US Marshal

President Joe Biden has nominated Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Biden also announced two other nominees: Terry J. Burgin for the state's Western District and Glenn McNeill for the Eastern District.

Thompson, 54, has been police chief since 2017 and has served in the Winston-Salem Police Department for 29 years. The city announced late last month that Thompson intends to retire in December.

She began her career with Winston-Salem police as a patrol officer in 1994. She was a corporal from 1998 to 2003, a sergeant from 2003 to 2006, a lieutenant from 2006 to 2014 and a captain from 2014 to 2016. Thompson served as assistant chief for one year before taking the top job in 2017.

She received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wayne State University in 1992 and received a master's in public administration from Appalachian State University in 2009.

Thompson leads a police department with a 2022-23 budget of $87.19 million and has an annual salary of $197,958. There are 526 sworn police officers in the department and 172 civilian employees, according to Patrice Toney, an assistant city manager for public safety.