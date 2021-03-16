 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem postpones Tent City update
Winston-Salem postpones Tent City update

Akron Drive tent city (copy)

Winston-Salem officials backed down within a day last week after Tent City campers were told they had to leave the camp on Akron Drive near the intersection with Patterson Avenue.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Winston-Salem officials cancelled a planned update on the Akron Drive homeless encampment Tuesday morning after it turned out that officials didn't have all the information ready that they wanted to present.

Winston-Salem officials said the update would be rescheduled for a later time.

The city is working to find alternate shelter arrangements for the homeless people living in the camp. 

