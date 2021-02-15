Winston-Salem readies crack-down on backyard garbage pickups

If you have back-yard garbage collection in Winston-Salem, the city is going to start demanding proof that you need it.
Letters will go out soon to some 3,500 households that are getting backyard collections, notifying homeowners that they must provide a doctor's verification to keep getting the service.
The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved the change without debate on Monday night. City Manager Lee Garrity said enforcement likely won't start until July, to give people time to get their doctors in the loop.
As well, the city will require people who get backyard garbage collections to recertify their eligibility every three years.
"There are homes where the person who got the service is deceased and someone else has moved in, and they are well able to move the cart out, but they don't because no one has told them that it was because of the prior person that lived there," East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said during a recent committee discussion of the proposal. "It is a service that is necessary for many of our residents. But I do think some people are taking advantage of it."
After years of debate, Mayor Allen Joines broke a 4-4 tie on the city council in 2004 to start a voluntary program to have the city's residential garbage picked up at the curb instead of in the back yard.
The idea behind the change was that the city could save both money and the health of the sanitation workers who had to haul the garbage up to the curb. It takes two or three workers to operate a real-loading truck, and only one to operate an automated loader that picks up the rollout carts.
In 2010, the change became mandatory: At that time, about 70% of households were rolling out their own garbage voluntarily.
When curbside became mandatory, only 600 or so households had initially asked for an exemption as the city prepared to put out carts for residents who were losing the backyard service.
The city has almost 82,000 residential customers, so the ones who get backyard pickups today are still only about 4.3% of the total.
But what city officials have noticed is that a much higher percentage of people in Winston-Salem are getting their garbage picked up in the back yard compared with other similar cities.
City sanitation officials say only 1.5% of the households in Raleigh get backyard pickups. In Fayetteville and High Point, fewer than 1% get the service.
Here's what Raleigh, Fayetteville and High Point have in common: Each city requires a medical verification of the need, and each limits how long people can get the service without recertifying.
Tiesha Hinton, the city's director of sanitation, recently told city council members that Winston-Salem's procedures have been quite different:
"Currently, once an address is added to the exemption list, it remains there indefinitely unless a resident calls and says that it is no longer needed — which is not often," she said.
Under the new rules, which go into effect immediately, exempted households will be required to promptly report any address changes in addition to recertifying every three years.
For what it is worth, the city is giving people who do get an exemption a longer period than in Fayetteville and High Point, where people have to get new permission every two years.
Raleigh doesn't require the permanently disabled to recertify at all, but so far, Winston-Salem isn't being that lenient.
