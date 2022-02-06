Winston-Salem reduces fire evacuation zone to 275 feet

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And by Thursday, the city, taking the advice of Environmental Protection Agency officials, said the evacuation zone could be reduced from a mile to ⅛ mile, allowing residents to go back to their homes.

Separately, CTEH LLC, a consulting firm for Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, has put in place a hotline for residents who live in the area affected by the fire last week, according to a news release from the city.

The number is 866-412-7768 and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Toxicologists who are aware of the hazards specific to the fire will be answering the calls, city officials said in the news release.

The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said in a news release that smoke emissions are now low and expects that offsite impacts to air quality will remain low, absent any flare ups. The office will continue to monitor air quality around the site and in nearby areas as long as necessary.