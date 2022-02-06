Winston-Salem reducing fire evacuation zone to 275 feet

Winston-Salem officials reduced the fertilizer-plant fire evacuation zone even further Sunday — from 660 feet to 275 feet. The reduction becomes effective at 8 p.m. Sunday.
This comes on the heels of Winston-Salem officials shrinking the evacuation zone from a one-mile perimeter to just one-eighth of a mile on Thursday. No homes were located in the reduced evacuation zone, meaning that people could return to their homes after several days last week.
A map showing the reduction to 275 feet essentially shows just Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant and little else. City officials said that Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Progress Lane will remain closed. Businesses along North Cherry Street can be accessed from Indiana Avenue, city officials said.
The Winston Weaver plant burned Monday night in a wall of flames that led officials to create a voluntary one-mile evacuation perimeter, affecting more than 6,500 residents. North Hill Elementary School closed for in-person learning and Wake Forest University canceled classes due to the fire.
Nearly 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was at the fertilizer plant, almost three times the amount at a Texas plant had that burned and exploded in 2013, killing 15 people. But by Wednesday, Winston-Salem Fire Chief William “Trey” Mayo said the risk of an explosion at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant had “greatly diminished.” Firefighters were able to pour water on the remaining smoldering piles of material.
And by Thursday, the city, taking the advice of Environmental Protection Agency officials, said the evacuation zone could be reduced from a mile to one-eighth of a mile, allowing residents to go back to their homes.
Separately, CTEH LLC, a consulting firm for Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, has put in place a hotline for residents who live in the area affected by the fire last week, according to a news release from the city.
The number is 866-412-7768 and is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Toxicologists who are aware of the hazards specific to the fire will be answering the calls, city officials said in the news release.
The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection said in a news release that smoke emissions are now low and expects that offsite impacts to air quality will remain low, absent any flare ups. The office will continue to monitor air quality around the site and in nearby areas as long as necessary.
City officials warned on Saturday that people should stay out of Muddy, Mill and Monarcas creeks, which are downstream from the plant. The creeks contain elevated levels of chemicals that came out of last week's fire. Ingesting the water could be harmful to people. City officials also told people to keep their pets from the creeks.
On Saturday, city firefighters continued to spray water on hot spots to suppress the smoldering remains.
