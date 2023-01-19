Winston-Salem set to name 4 finalists for police chief's job. Residents talk about what they want in a chief at a forum Thursday.

The City of Winston-Salem will announce on Friday its four finalists for the police chief's job, a city official said Thursday night.

Local residents will get to see the finalists at a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Salem Lake Marina at 815 Salem Lake Road, Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said. A five-person community panel will pose questions to the finalists at that meeting.

Thursday night's forum, the city's first about the hiring of the next police chief, was held at the St. John CME Church at 350 Northwest Crawford Place. About 60 people attended the forum.

Toney, Interim Police Chief Michael Cardwell and Council member James Taylor Jr., the city's chairman of the public-safety committee, listened to about 20 local residents who spoke about the qualifications that Winston-Salem's next police chief should have.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson retired on Dec. 31, 2022, after serving five years as the city's top law enforcement officer.

Toney and Caldwell told the audience the Winston-Salem Police Department has a shortage of 141 sworn officers. The department is coping with the officer shortage as gun violence and other crimes happen daily in the city, Cardwell said.

"We are using our resources to keep our city safe," Cardwell said.

The speakers said that the next police chief must have a strategy and a plan to recruit and train officers, understand the relationship between the city's faith-based community and the police, develop a plan to deal with the city's gang violence, show sensitivity to the local neighborhoods who are burdened by crime, work with Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and listen to the concerns of city residents who know what's happening in their neighborhoods.

Bishop Sir Walter Mack, the senior pastor of Union Baptist Church, said that reducing gun violence should be a top priority for the next police chief.

"The next police chief must be sensitive to the situation and what is happening around here," Mack said. "We are dealing with people who are hurting."

Cynthia Dixon, the special populations coordinator in career and technical education for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that the next police chief must foster relationships with city residents to help reduce gang violence.

Many local children are recruited into gangs when they are fifth- and sixth-graders, Dixon said.

"It's difficult for them to get out," Dixon said.

Patricia Cardwell of Winston-Salem said the next police chief must be honest and display integrity and transparency. The chief must listen to residents who are living in neighborhoods where children are suffering from illegal drug sales, drug overdoses and gun violence, she said.

PHOTOS: Public forum held to ask questions for potential new Winston-Salem Police Chief