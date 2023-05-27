Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Winston-Salem city government plans to spend up to $750,000 to rehabilitate 10 apartments in a pair of buildings it owns on or near Cleveland Avenue, but one tenant and her supporters blasted the city council last week for promising to hold rent levels the same for only one year.

The Winston-Salem City Council approved the repairs on a 6-2 vote, with one of the dissenters, Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff McIntosh questioning whether the city should continue as the property owner. The other vote against was cast by West Ward Council Member Robert Clark.

Voting in favor were Council Member Barbara Burke, in whose Northeast Ward the apartments sit, joined by council members D.D. Adams (North Ward), John Larson (South), Kevin Mundy (Southwest), Annette Scippio (East) and James Taylor (Southeast).

The city-owned apartment buildings are at 1635 N. Cleveland Ave. and 1200 Willie Davis Drive. Both buildings are a stone's throw from Cleveland Avenue Homes, a massive development owned by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem that is scheduled for gradual demolition and replacement with improved housing.

The two city-owned apartment buildings made headlines in February when residents and their supporters staged a protest in front of the building on Willie Davis Drive objecting to the plan the city had at that time to pay residents a stipend to move out so that repairs could be carried out.

The residents had support in their protest from Housing Justice Now, an advocacy group for low-income renters.

Since then, the city's plans have changed: Under the plan approved by the city council last week, residents won't have to move out at all: Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said that because two of the 10 units are vacant, the city can do rehabilitation work at a gradual pace: The apartments of two tenants can be renovated while the renters move into the empty units temporarily, and the cycle can be repeated until all the units are fixed.

During the council's public comment period last week, Cynthia Herson, a resident at the Willie Davis Drive building, complained about the part of the city plan that freezes rent levels for a year, but leaves residents vulnerable after that time has passed.

"You all fail to understand that ... everybody who stays there is on fixed income," Herson said. "When you all give us one year and think that is acceptable, I don't agree with that."

Herson said the city has failed to include residents in discussions about the two apartment buildings, and said Burke should meet with residents in person. Referring to the Cleveland Avenue Homes replacement project — which is supported with a $30 million federal grant — Herson said the city has enough money to give residents of the two apartment buildings more than a one-year rent guarantee.

Renters now pay $420 to $470 per month. Under the plan approved by council, rents would be frozen until the start of June in 2024. Toney said that as well, tenants have been living rent-free since February, when the city learned of the need for repairs.

The resolution passed by the city council calls for considering possible "incremental" rent increases after the year-long freeze. In a statement she issued following the council's decision, Burke said the council should increase the rent amount by no more than $25 after the year-long freeze has expired.

However, Burke retracted her statement a day later without giving an explanation. Burke did not respond to a request for comment.

Dan Rose, speaking for Housing Justice Now, told council members that the city's goal of getting 750 new units of affordable housing each year can't be met without more public dollars.

"You cannot rely on the private market to fix a public problem," he said.

Phil Carter, another member of Housing Justice Now, also faulted the year-long duration of the rent freeze.

"One year would make people wonder what is going to happen by the end of the year," he said.