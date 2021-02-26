Winston-Salem to crack down on backyard garbage pickup. Must have doctor's note to continue service

If you have back-yard garbage collection in Winston-Salem, the city is going to start demanding proof that you need it.

Letters will go out soon to some 3,500 households that are getting backyard collections, notifying homeowners that they must provide a doctor's verification to keep getting the service.

The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved the change without debate earlier this month. City Manager Lee Garrity said enforcement likely won't start until July, to give people time to get their doctors in the loop.

As well, the city will require people who get backyard garbage collections to recertify their eligibility every three years.

"There are homes where the person who got the service is deceased and someone else has moved in, and they are well able to move the cart out, but they don't because no one has told them that it was because of the prior person that lived there," East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said during a recent committee discussion of the proposal. "It is a service that is necessary for many of our residents. But I do think some people are taking advantage of it."