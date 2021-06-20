Winston-Salem to vote on budget Monday, along with LGBTQ anti-discrimination contract provisions

The public gets its last chance during a public hearing Monday to weigh in on Winston-Salem's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with a proposal likely to pass that will raise taxes for most city residents.

Following through on action from earlier this spring, the council also is poised to enact an ordinance change that can disqualify companies from contracting with the city, unless they promise that they won't discriminate against anyone on the basis of sexual orientation, gender expression and other protected categories.

City Manager Lee Garrity said he's heard nothing to suggest that council members are looking at any big changes to the budget proposal endorsed by the council's Finance Committee on June 10.

That proposal calls for a tax rate of 61.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property. While that's a reduction from the current rate of 63.74 cents, the current rate was adopted before the county reassessed property values on its four-year revaluation cycle.

Most properties increased in value through revaluation, although not at identical rates. The purpose of the adjustment is to correct changes in relative property values as the market for real estate changes. The average increase in the city was almost 15%, although individual results will vary widely.