Winston-Salem to vote on budget Monday, along with LGBTQ anti-discrimination contract provisions

The public gets its last chance during a public hearing Monday to weigh in on Winston-Salem's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, with a proposal likely to pass that will raise taxes for most city residents.
Following through on action from earlier this spring, the council also is poised to enact an ordinance change that can disqualify companies from contracting with the city, unless they promise that they won't discriminate against anyone on the basis of sexual orientation, gender expression and other protected categories.
City Manager Lee Garrity said he's heard nothing to suggest that council members are looking at any big changes to the budget proposal endorsed by the council's Finance Committee on June 10.
That proposal calls for a tax rate of 61.24 cents for every $100 of taxable property. While that's a reduction from the current rate of 63.74 cents, the current rate was adopted before the county reassessed property values on its four-year revaluation cycle.
Most properties increased in value through revaluation, although not at identical rates. The purpose of the adjustment is to correct changes in relative property values as the market for real estate changes. The average increase in the city was almost 15%, although individual results will vary widely.
The tax bill for a property now valued at $150,000 would be $918.60 under the proposed rate.
To set a so-called revenue-neutral rate — one that would essentially raise the same amount of money post-revaluation — the city would have to lower the tax rate to 58.42 cents.
The proposed budget totals $525.1 million. Highlights include:
•$1.2 million in grants for community agencies.
•An increase in the city's minimum wage to $15 per hour.
•Average merit pay increases of 2.5% for city employees.
•A supplemental pay increase of 2% for public safety employees.
•A new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with four new positions.
•No increase in user fees, except for a 3.5% increase in water and sewer rates approved by the City-County Utility Commission.
•About $621,000 for downtown improvements financed through the 9-cent Business Improvement District tax on downtown property owners.
Meanwhile, although the city's non-discrimination ordinance does not yet cover public accommodations and private employment, that could change in August when the city considers regulations in those areas.
For now, the city is changing a section of the city ordinance that adds to the list of discriminatory practices that can result in the disqualification of a company that contracts with the city.
Currently, companies that are found to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, national origin, disability or sex will be disqualified from bidding on city contracts.
The proposed change adds the following categories to that list: ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, veteran status, age, marital status, familial status, protected hairstyle or political affiliation.
The procedures will contain methods of appeal for companies that contest their exclusion.
"If we do a contract with a company, and it is brought to our attention that they are discriminating, we have the right to terminate the contract," Garrity said, along with the ability to stop future contracting with the company.
The city action is a follow-up to a package of ordinances and resolutions passed last March that, among other actions, directed city officials to include non-discrimination provisions in contracting.
Also today, the council is expected to approve about $265,000 in economic development incentives designed to lure a company that makes vitamins and nutritional supplements to a building at Whitaker Park.
The company says it will create 160 jobs here in its first year, eventually expanding to 260 jobs.
Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council is still meeting virtually.
