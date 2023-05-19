The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission has approved increases in water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, the commission said Thursday.

Water and sewer rates will increase 7%, which will be a $3.43 increase per month for the average 500 cubic feet customer, the commission said.

The department’s solid waste division is also adjusting the discounted tipping fee at landfills and yard waste facilities. The charge for large-volume haulers at Hanes Mill Road Landfill will increase $1 to $34 per ton, and the charge at the two yard waste facilities will also increase from $33 per ton to $34 per ton.

Other than the discounted tipping fee, rates will remain unchanged at both Hanes Mill Road and Old Salisbury Road landfills, the commission said. No tax revenue is used to pay for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities services.

The department is self-sustained by user fees, the commission said.

Rate increases will help offset costs for capital improvements as well as increased operational costs because of supply chain pressures and inflation, the commission said.

“It is our top priority to protect public health and the environment,” said Courtney Driver, the utilities director. “To do that, we must continue to maintain and update critical infrastructure.”

Chris Parker, the finance committee chairman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission, said that inflation is a challenge for the department as it is for local residents.

“Supplies and services are budgeted to increase by more than $3.8 million with 95% of the cost increase due to inflation, especially for chemicals,” Parker said. “Despite the many economic and inflationary challenges, please know that the staff and commission have an ongoing commitment to provide top quality water at affordable rates.”