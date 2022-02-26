Winston-Salem woman claims family was illegally evicted while she was in the hospital

A Winston-Salem woman and her family said they were illegally kicked out of a local hotel where they had been living since late November the day after a judge dismissed an evictions complaint the hotel had filed against her. The woman had just given birth the day before.

Gabrielle Kirven, 40, and her family are now living at another hotel and Kirven is trying to find permanent housing.

“I don’t understand how I won a court case and the only money we owed we’ve been trying to pay you,” Kirven said Tuesday. “The police officers were there and you refused to take the money.”

Kirven was at Forsyth Medical Center after she had given birth when her children were kicked out of the hotel in the midst of a fire alarm, leaving the family scrambling to find another place to live on Feb. 19. With the help of Housing Justice Now, they were able to secure another hotel room to live.

Theresa Frye is the assistant general manager for Ramada by Wyndham on Akron Drive, where Kirven and her family had lived since Nov. 29, 2021. The hotel is owned by Avant Hospitality LLC of Greensboro.