Winston-Salem woman claims family was illegally evicted while she was in the hospital

A Winston-Salem woman and her family said they were illegally kicked out of a local hotel where they had been living since late November the day after a judge dismissed an evictions complaint the hotel had filed against her. The woman had just given birth the day before.
Gabrielle Kirven, 40, and her family are now living at another hotel and Kirven is trying to find permanent housing.
“I don’t understand how I won a court case and the only money we owed we’ve been trying to pay you,” Kirven said Tuesday. “The police officers were there and you refused to take the money.”
Kirven was at Forsyth Medical Center after she had given birth when her children were kicked out of the hotel in the midst of a fire alarm, leaving the family scrambling to find another place to live on Feb. 19. With the help of Housing Justice Now, they were able to secure another hotel room to live.
Theresa Frye is the assistant general manager for Ramada by Wyndham on Akron Drive, where Kirven and her family had lived since Nov. 29, 2021. The hotel is owned by Avant Hospitality LLC of Greensboro.
Kirven and Dan Rose of Housing Justice Now, a housing advocacy group, said Frye used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get the family to illegally evict them from their hotel room after losing in court. On Wednesday, Frye said she couldn’t comment and referred questions to the hotel’s owner.
When asked about the specific allegations against her, she denied them and said, “The truth doesn’t need defending.”
Chaz Akbar, one of the owners of Avant Hospitality LLC, said the company is conducting an internal investigation of the incident. He said he didn’t know when the investigation would conclude and declined to answer any further questions.
“We are talking to individuals and asking what happened and why it happened,” he said.
An incident report shows that the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the hotel just after 5 p.m. Feb. 19 on a fire alarm. The fire alarm was cleared within 30 minutes, according to the report.
The fire station described it as a “malicious false alarm.” Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said in this case, firefighters responded to the alarm, found no evidence of a fire and could not determine who had pulled the fire alarm. She said there was no further investigation.
Long-term hotel residents such as Kirven exist in a slightly gray area of the law. A 1991 appeals court decision said that the state’s landlord-tenant laws apply to some hotel and motel occupants, even if they don’t have a written lease. But the decision doesn’t provide definitive rules for determining whether or not a hotel occupant is a tenant.
Rose said the courts are supposed to look at the totality of the circumstances and not just how long a hotel resident has lived at the hotel or motel. That can include whether that person receives mail or has no other place to go, Rose said.
Evictions of hotel residents became a serious problem in North Carolina during the height of the pandemic, said Ed Sharp, a supervising attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein sent out a letter in 2020 to hotel operators, saying that the decision for determining whether a hotel occupant qualifies as a tenant depends on a “fact-intensive” inquiry and “evaluating all relevant circumstances.”
Sharp called what happened to Kirven an “outrageous” end run around due process.
Days of chaos
This was supposed to be a joyous time for Kirven. In many ways, it still is.
On Tuesday, amid the several days of chaos, Kirven cooed at her newborn son, Gabriel, and held him in her arms as she talked about what happened.
She had moved from Philadelphia to Winston-Salem during the pandemic and moved into an apartment with her family. In addition to Gabriel, she also has her 18-month-old son, Jay-Len Kirven; her 10-year-old son, Sy’Miar Kirven, her 14-year-old son, Jaden Nettles, and her 23-year-old godson, Tijuan Hynson.
Her family was evicted from that apartment earlier last year and they then moved to HomeTown Studios off North Point Boulevard, which is where they live currently. On Nov. 29, 2021, they moved to the Ramada by Wyndham.
There were problems at the hotel, Kirven said. They had to move from the sixth floor to the eighth floor because she said the room had a rotten smell. The elevators also didn’t work.
But Kirven, who works at Access Staffing, had no issues with the hotel regarding the $395 she paid weekly. That was until she fell behind in early February.
She said Frye called the Winston-Salem Police Department in an effort to kick the family out of the hotel room. According to a news release sent out in 2020, the Winston-Salem Police Department said it does not carry out evictions.
And in this instance, the police officers who responded declined to move the family out. On Feb. 7, Frye filed a complaint for summary ejectment. She said Kirven owed $447.55, according to the complaint.
Frances Sullivan, a Legal Aid attorney who represented Kirven, said the case was ultimately dismissed on Feb. 18 because Frye, as an assistant manager, didn’t have the authority to file the complaint. The hotel’s owners should have filed the complaint. A judge dismissed the evictions complaint without prejudice, meaning that either Frye or the hotel’s owners could have re-filed.
That didn’t happen, however. Instead, Kirven said after the fire alarm ended, she found the door to her hotel room locked. The hotel, she and Rose said, refused to allow the family back in.
Hynson said he couldn’t even retrieve an infant’s car seat. Frye also told Kirven she owed nearly $1,500, more than three times the amount Frye had demanded in her evictions complaint.
“We don’t owe that money,” Kirven said.
In limbo
Right now, Kirven is scrambling.
She spent most of the day Monday getting food and other items while they stay at the hotel since they haven’t been able to go back to pick up their belongings at the Ramada.
On Tuesday afternoon, she had just come back from the store. Sy’Miar ran in and out of the small hotel room on his way to play with other kids in the parking lot down below. Jaden Nettles has been upset because he can’t go to his school, Flat Rock Middle School. The school bus won’t pick him up at their current motel, and his laptop and other school supplies remain in the hotel room at the Ramada by Wyndham, Kirven said. The hotel and Kirven have since made arrangements for her to pick up her personal items from the hotel room.
Gabriel slept soundly in one of the two beds, while her 18-month-old son, face full of wonder, crawled on the other bed. Her oldest son and her godson were also sleeping while an episode of Law & Order blared on the television.
On a small table, Kirven had piles of paper — business cards, applications and other paperwork for permanent housing, incident reports and business cards.
And Kirven is just struggling to take care of her family and make sure she and her children have what they need. It’s expensive and exhausting.
“It’s just crazy,” she said.
336-727-7326
336-727-7299
@jhintonWSJ
Journal photographer Allison Lee Isley contributed to this report.