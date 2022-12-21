 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With protest deadline expiring, Forsyth County prepares to swear in county commissioners

State election officials said Wednesday that certificates of election can be issued Thursday morning with the expiration of a deadline for a group of Forsyth County election protesters to obtain a stay from Wake County Superior Court on their claims.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners scheduled a swearing-in ceremony for new and returning commissioners taking their oaths, at the beginning of the 2 p.m. briefing on Thursday at the Forsyth County Government Center.

Newly elected commissioners Dan Besse and Shai Woodbury are scheduled to be sworn in, along with re-elected commissioners Don Martin and Tonya McDaniel.

The protest over procedures used to shut down voting tabulators on Nov. 8 had been dismissed at the local and state levels by election officials. The protesters had the right to then ask Wake County Superior Court to issue a stay, but election officials said they had received no word that any court action had occurred.

