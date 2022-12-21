With protest deadline expiring, Forsyth County prepares to swear in county commissioners

State election officials said Wednesday that certificates of election can be issued Thursday morning with the expiration of a deadline for a group of Forsyth County election protesters to obtain a stay from Wake County Superior Court on their claims.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners scheduled a swearing-in ceremony for new and returning commissioners taking their oaths, at the beginning of the 2 p.m. briefing on Thursday at the Forsyth County Government Center.

Newly elected commissioners Dan Besse and Shai Woodbury are scheduled to be sworn in, along with re-elected commissioners Don Martin and Tonya McDaniel.

The protest over procedures used to shut down voting tabulators on Nov. 8 had been dismissed at the local and state levels by election officials. The protesters had the right to then ask Wake County Superior Court to issue a stay, but election officials said they had received no word that any court action had occurred.