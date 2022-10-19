Zenger, Day battle for House District 74

In his first term in the N.C. House of Representatives, Jeff Zenger learned to navigate the ins and outs of the General Assembly.

"It's about three times as much work as I thought it would be," said Zenger, a former member of the Lewisville Town Council. "When I first got there, it was like drinking water from a fire hose."

A Republican from Lewisville, Zenger wants another sip from that hose and will battle newcomer Democrat Carla Catalan Day of Clemmons in the House District 74 race.

The district stretches from western Winston-Salem to the Yadkin River.

Voters will have a clear choice as there are stark differences between Day, an environmental health consultant, and Zenger, who owns a construction business.

It's unclear whether North Carolina Republicans will seek to further restrict abortion access from the state's current 20-week ban if they gain a veto-proof supermajority.

Zenger called himself pro-life and said he will view any new legislation through that lens.

He also doesn't think it's a pressing issue among voters.

"I've knocked on over 1,000 doors and spoken all over the district," he said "I've had three people talk to me about abortion."

Voters are more concerned about their retirement plans and the cost of groceries, Zenger said.

"I think if it were a different time, maybe," he said of abortion not being at the forefront. "Right now, people are scared."

Day say she would oppose further restrictions. She spoke about the issue at a pro-choice rally in Winston-Salem shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I support the qualified medical doctor and their patient to make that decision," said Day, who added that a handful of Republican men have said they will vote for her based on that view.

The N.C. Senate and N.C. House each have Medicaid expansion bills sitting in their respective chambers, but negotiations have been put on hold until at least the beginning of 2023. North Carolina is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.

Zenger said he is inclined to take healthcare out of the hands of the government.

"I'm convinced with our big issues that we cannot have only government solutions. We have to involve the private sector," he said. "Many in Raleigh know more than I do, but it's the lens I look at it through."

Day called expanding healthcare her top priority if elected.

As for fully funding the Leandro Plan, which would require the General Assembly to spend billions more toward public education, Zenger said that nearly 50% of the state budget goes toward education. Add county funding to the mix, and a lot of money is going toward education, Zenger said.

He serves on the N.C. House Select Committee on an Education for North Carolina's Future. It's a nine-member committee established to imagine how they would create an educational system in the state if one didn't already exist, according to EdNC, an online news site devoted to public education in the state.

Day said she is in favor of fully funding the Leandro Plan and said that public schools should be funded before money is given to voucher programs for private and religious schools.

Increasing money for public education will attract more industries, she said.

Zenger said another of his top issues is finding private-sector solutions to the affordable housing shortage.

With a background in building and time spent on the town of Lewisville's Planning Board, Zenger said that he is able to bring together builders, bankers, developers and real estate agents to find common ground on the issue.

As a freshman legislator, Zenger said he was able to work with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to push through a bill that changed restrictions on redevelopment in water supply watersheds. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill into law in 2021.

Zenger was not challenged in the primary. In 2020, he narrowly beat Dan Besse in a hard-fought campaign.

If Day is elected, she would be the first Latina woman elected to the N.C. House of Representatives.

This is her first run for public office. She beat Sean Lew in the Democratic primary.

"My frustration is with politics and the people who make the laws for us," she said.

She criticized lawmakers for not having to deal with real-world issues such as finding enough money for healthcare or having to pick up extra shifts for more money.

The wife of a local law enforcement officer, Day has played up her ties to western Forsyth County in her campaign literature.

She attended Meadowlark Middle and West Forsyth High School and was raised on "Little Richards BBQ and Cheerwine," she said.

Though some campaign flyers have criticized her for wanting to defund the police, Day said that is not true. She does favor directing money toward social workers and mental health counselors.