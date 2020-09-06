In light of the challenges that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools faced in the final months of the 2019-20 school year, a slight dip in the district's graduation rate is no cause for alarm for Superintendent Angela Hairston.
The number of students who graduated in four years slipped from 86.2% in 2018-19 to 85.8% in 2019-20, according to statistics released Wednesday from the N.C. State Board of Education.
"I'm a mathematician," said Hairston, who taught math for years before moving into administration. "I round up."
Even with rounding up, the district lagged behind the state's graduation rate of 87.6%. Among the state's largest school districts, it performed better than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (85.5%) and Durham Public Schools (83.5%) but fell behind Guilford County Schools (89%) and Wake County Schools (90.8%).
All of the public school districts faced a massive disruption in mid-March when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered classrooms closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools was among the first in the state to move to online learning, introducing this new mode of learning a few days after the order.
"The events we were going through were relatively historic, and the students demonstrated resilience and did a very good job of adapting to the shift in how they were taught and how they learn," Hairston said. "We are confident we will see improvement."
Considering the barriers to online learning, which included technology, engagement and economic stress, Hairston said she was happy that the graduation rate did not plummet.
"I was very nervous about the climate that children were being asked to navigate in, but our students, in my opinion, overcame tremendous obstacles."
In 2008, the district set a goal of having 90% of its students graduate in four years by 2018. It got as high as 86.5% in 2017 but moving the needle into the high-80s has been difficult.
When that goal was set, the district's four-year graduation rate was 70.8%, and there was steady progress each year until 2015 when the rate began to hover between 84 to 86%.
Hairston said she would like to see the district reach the 90% goal in the next year or two, but she said it will take engaging students as soon as they enter high school.
"Cohort graduation rate actually begins in ninth grade," she said. "Schools and districts must have a plan at every level, where they see that a student is not engaging."
The CARES teams that the district has established with federal money are intended to connect with students who don't engage in remote learning. Established at the start of this school year, Hairston said these outreach teams may become permanent, even after the end of the pandemic.
"Often times, people think it's only about seniors disengaging but it begins on day one in ninth grade," she said.
The district continues to see a wide disparity in its graduation rate among schools.
Schools with a high percentage of students who are English learners and are impoverished tend to have lower graduation rates, Hairston said.
At Carver, for example, which had a graduation rate of 66.3%, more than half of its graduating class is economically disadvantaged, compared with Reagan, where 18% percent of its seniors were categorized as having an economic disadvantage. At 94.9%, Reagan had one of the highest graduation rates in the county.
"Our plans must be inclusive of students who have various needs," Hairston said. "And I think we have to target who is experiencing challenges through language and who is experiencing challenges due to poverty. I think if we do a good job in those areas, we really should significant improvement in our graduation rate.
Mount Tabor is among the high schools that saw in uptick in its graduation rate, going from 90.6% last year to 92.7% this year.
Principal Ed Weiss credits his staff for being thorns in the side of kids who are wavering. The school has graduated more than 90 percent of its seniors in four years for the past nine years.
"We've been fortunate to have stability in our counseling center and administrative team, and our teachers believe in our kids. They've always been willing to create a plan for students to execute to get to the finish line," Weiss said. "There are a lot of layers to get a student motivated, especially a senior who is at risk at the end."
