Graffiti mars popular Quarry Park, a crown jewel of Winston-Salem recreation. It's just one example of city's vandalism problem.

That’s nothing new to those charged with cleaning it up.

'Totally trashed it'

The same day Royston was asked about Quarry Park, a weekday right after the New Year, the director had another mess on his hands.

Someone, probably multiple someones, had broken into the Little Creek Recreation Center, flipped office furniture, tossed the contents of file cabinets and smashed glass. “Totally trashed it,” Royston said.

Oh and by the way, in case you’ve recently been to Quarry Park and wondered why the restrooms were closed and temporarily replaced by a Port-a-can, the blame for that falls on vandals, too. Mirrors, fixtures and energy efficient lighting destroyed in an instant.

We just can’t have anything nice.

“The community invested $60 million in parks,” Royston said. “It got more people out, but it also attracted people who want to tear things up. It’s tough.”

In the last bond vote, the recreation and parks department did use a small portion of the money to buy security cameras.