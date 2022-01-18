Graffiti mars popular Quarry Park, a crown jewel of Winston-Salem recreation. It's just one example of city's vandalism problem.

One bright, unseasonably warm morning over the holidays — don’t ask which, as most days breakfast is but a fond and vague memory — a handful of visitors stood on the overlook at Quarry Park.
Views to the north and the west, as is the norm on clear days, were magnificent. In the foreground, sunlight gleamed off the sides of the tall (for us) buildings downtown.
Off in the distance, the Sauratown Mountains served as a fitting backdrop because some of the rock mined from the quarry below was used during the Great Depression to build the boat house at Hanging Rock State Park.
To get to that vista, our guests had to walk past (and ignore) once-pristine walls recently disfigured by slashes of black spray paint, Sharpie autographs, phone numbers and what looked to be a crude depiction of the male anatomy.
“Shame,” said one of the visitors as he walked past another man who was using a phone to record the mess.
Succinct, accurate and a sentiment shared at City Hall, too.
“It’s just something we deal with,” said William Royston, the director of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, after letting loose with a very audible sigh. “Vandalism just won’t go away and it’s just gotten worse.”
Obvious exasperation
For those of you who’ve reached a certain age, Royston’s exasperation sounds a lot like a frustrated and disappointed parent who’s just been informed that junior used his crayolas to redecorate living room walls.
We just can’t have anything nice.
Could anyone blame him for being frustrated?
The city — and by that we mean taxpayers who voted in favor of bond packages in 2014 and again in ’18 — has laid out some $61 million in bonds to upgrade, overhaul and add to the city’s park system.
Quarry Park, in particular, was billed as a crown jewel. It opened to rave reviews in 2017 and quickly took its place near the top of the most visited spots in the park system.
Along with it came an anticipated consequence. Miscreants, gangs (real and aspiring), moved in to start tagging.
“We have vandalism all year long, all the time,” Royston said. “It doesn’t matter where (a park) is located or what neighborhood it’s in. They all get hit.”
It’s so nefarious that city officials budget for clean-up. Other city departments, Forsyth County and the school system do, too.
And for whatever reason — COVID boredom? Increased gang activity? — it has only gotten worse.
We just can’t have anything nice.
In fact, Recreation and Parks has in six months blown through the entire $22,000 budget it set aside for the entire year’s clean-up bill. It’s not much — couch money in a city this size — but it adds up and occupies the time of maintenance workers who surely have other, more important tasks.
At Quarry Park, the centerpiece of this most recent spate was painted by the Southside Sur 13, either a derivative or knock-off of the MS-13 (Surenos) gang.
Unlike brightly colored “tag art” — typically polychromatic paints, bubble letters and an actual artistic design often found on bridges and overpasses — the graffiti at Quarry Park looks to be mostly the work of gangs as it’s a single color, slashing and done in haste.
(Notable examples include black for Surenos/Sur 13, red for Bloods and blue for Crips.)
“It’s not necessarily territory,” said Sgt. Tyler Walley, of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s gang unit, a few years back when the city still trusted its officers to speak for themselves. “Sometimes it’s just them wanting to promote their gang. … It’s pretty primitive. They’re doing it super fast, under a minute, so it’s difficult to catch them.”
That’s nothing new to those charged with cleaning it up.
'Totally trashed it'
The same day Royston was asked about Quarry Park, a weekday right after the New Year, the director had another mess on his hands.
Someone, probably multiple someones, had broken into the Little Creek Recreation Center, flipped office furniture, tossed the contents of file cabinets and smashed glass. “Totally trashed it,” Royston said.
Oh and by the way, in case you’ve recently been to Quarry Park and wondered why the restrooms were closed and temporarily replaced by a Port-a-can, the blame for that falls on vandals, too. Mirrors, fixtures and energy efficient lighting destroyed in an instant.
We just can’t have anything nice.
“The community invested $60 million in parks,” Royston said. “It got more people out, but it also attracted people who want to tear things up. It’s tough.”
In the last bond vote, the recreation and parks department did use a small portion of the money to buy security cameras.
That’s helped some, Royston said, as he’s been subpoenaed twice in the last six months for court cases related to acts of vandalism. The city also employs two park rangers, but they can only do so much.
At best, cameras and a pair of rangers are but a proverbial finger in a graffiti-defiled dam. Some cities have taken to limiting the sale of spray paint and investing in graffiti-proof surfaces and wall coverings.
Building things and then paying again and again and again to constantly clean them up, it would seem, is just a fixed cost.
“Until those few people (who do it) make a decision to take pride in the city where we all live, work and play, it’s just something we have to deal with,” Royston said.
We just can’t have anything nice.
336-727-7481