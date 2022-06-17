Grandfather by Night visitors see sunset from Mile High Swinging Bridge, experience the park by moonlight

Grandfather Mountain is opening its gates for a rare view of the park after dark.

Grandfather by Night, a series of ticketed, two hour events scheduled for select Friday nights in July and August, will offer guests the chance to see a sunset from the Mile High Swinging Bridge before following staffers to other moonlit highlights.

Expect sightings of the park’s nocturnal residents – owls, salamanders and fireflies among them.

Visitors also get to enjoy the park minus the crowds that are common to summertime on the mountain. Each nighttime tour is limited to 24 participants, and in-park transportation is provided.

“Through Grandfather by Night, guests are able to experience Grandfather like never before,” said Lauren Farrell, Interpretation and Education Program Manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s more of a quiet experience on the mountain, and the best part of Grandfather by Night is that we keep the crowds nice and small in order to provide the best sensory experience possible for our guests.”

Grandfather by Night costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club.

The inaugural night-time tours on July 15 are already sold out. Other dates include:

July 22, with tickets on sale June 22

July 29, with tickets on sale June 29

Aug. 5, with tickets on sale July 5

Aug. 12, with tickets on sale July 12

Aug. 26, with tickets on sale July 26

Grandfather by Night events in July begin at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

Those in August begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.

Guests should be prepared for the variety of weather that Grandfather Mountain is known for. A jacket even on summer evenings can be a necessity.

Bad weather could cancel individual tours.

Advance registration is required. Go to www.grandfather.com/visit/things-to-do/special-events to learn more.