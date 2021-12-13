Graphic cigarette warnings get another break in ludicrous fight

Nothing says “Merry Christmas” quite like a middle-aged man with erectile dysfunction.
Or diseased lungs. Or surgical stitches from a heart procedure. Or a toddler wearing an oxygen mask.
Uh, wait. What?
Crazy as it sounds, those cheerful, uplifting images collectively may well be an early Christmas gift to Big Tobacco companies.
How’s that?
Because a federal judge in Texas, for at least the sixth time in recent years, has delayed a paper-thin deadline imposed by the FDA that requires — and we’re using the word very loosely — tobacco companies to put graphic warning labels on cigarette packs.
Ho, ho, ho. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.
‘Score one for the FDA’
Like most people who don’t rely on tobacco money to pay a mortgage or help a kid through school, I would have completely missed the story if not for the helpful scissors work by an anonymous (and alert) reader.
She (or he) carefully clipped a short article buried deep in a Sunday newspaper, tucked it inside an honest-to-goodness paper envelope and mailed it along with a one-sentence, hand-written commentary.
“Score another one for the FDA. The comedy endures.”
Graphic warning labels, designed to cover the top half of the fronts and backs of cigarette packages, have been threatened about since at least 2009.
A short history of warning labels reads something like this:
The government fired the first shot way back in 1964 with the landmark surgeon general’s report that broke the news that cigarettes were bad, very bad in fact for those who’d care to breathe unaided or avoid gruesome, premature deaths.
A year later, in 1965, Congress passed a law requiring the first labels warning about the health risks of smoking.
To put it mildly, the surgeon general’s report created a firestorm — particularly in towns like this one where thousands counted on Big Tobacco for paychecks that allowed for comfortable middle-class lifestyles.
(Full disclosure: the family death toll includes two grandfathers from lung cancer and a father, a loyal employee of the Lorillard Tobacco Co., to throat cancer at age 58. All were two and three-pack-a-day men.)
Now, though, news about warning labels barely rates a raised eyebrow.
The government, through an act of Congress called the Tobacco Control Act of 2009, began requiring full color, graphic labels showing such things as smoke billowing through a tracheal hole or a cadaver on packaging.
In response, Big Tobacco — R.J. Reynolds, Philip Morris, Liggett Group and ITG Brands to name a few — did what corporations do.
They filed a lawsuit saying that their First Amendment rights had been grievously trod upon — and they won in 2012 a judgment that basically delayed the implementation of new labels.
Ever since, lawyers for the FDA and Big Tobacco have been duking it out over wording and the images still required by the Tobacco Control Act.
All of which is sad and funny since anyone with a lick of sense knows that eating a pack of cigarettes is probably better for you than smoking one.
A steady decline
The latest victory, just in time for Christmas, pushes back the deadline for slapping graphic labels on cigarette packs until January 2023.
That’s the sixth such delay in a strange game of kick-the-can being played by cigarette manufacturers, who’re claiming financial hardship caused by COVID, and the FDA, which is just plain feckless.
The FDA, by the way, also dialed back the gruesome-o-meter by replacing images of dead people and trach holes with other images showing such “lesser known” smoking risks as E.D., blindness and Type 2 diabetes.
Hey, a win is a win.
Lost in all the expensive and time-consuming wrangling is that with or without graphic labels, the (cigarette) smoking rate has been dropping for years.
From the 1940s through the ‘70s, the rate held steady at between 40% and 45%. By 1977, it had fallen to 36%, and by 1989, it dropped below 30% for the first time.
And by 2019, the rate had dipped to just 14%.
So given that backdrop, fighting over labels just seems … silly.
“What a joke,” said Damien Campbell, a young smoker I interviewed way back in 2012 when graphic labels were in the news. “I already know (cigarettes) aren’t vitamins. I know they’re not good for me.”
It really doesn’t take a genius — or a label — to figure that out.
Or, to put it another way, “the comedy endures.”
