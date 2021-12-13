Graphic cigarette warnings get another break in ludicrous fight

In response, Big Tobacco — R.J. Reynolds, Philip Morris, Liggett Group and ITG Brands to name a few — did what corporations do.

They filed a lawsuit saying that their First Amendment rights had been grievously trod upon — and they won in 2012 a judgment that basically delayed the implementation of new labels.

Ever since, lawyers for the FDA and Big Tobacco have been duking it out over wording and the images still required by the Tobacco Control Act.

All of which is sad and funny since anyone with a lick of sense knows that eating a pack of cigarettes is probably better for you than smoking one.

A steady decline

The latest victory, just in time for Christmas, pushes back the deadline for slapping graphic labels on cigarette packs until January 2023.

That’s the sixth such delay in a strange game of kick-the-can being played by cigarette manufacturers, who’re claiming financial hardship caused by COVID, and the FDA, which is just plain feckless.