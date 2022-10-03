Graphic protest near Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem is met with indifference

Permitted or not, as advertised and slightly ahead of schedule, a half dozen demonstrators dressed head-to-toe in white — with one very colorful (and noticeable) sartorial exception — and took up positions Monday afternoon at the intersection of University Parkway and Coliseum Drive.

The demonstrators carefully amassed their signage and took care to double check a portable amplification system. All the better for talking to motorists stuck at red lights.

“It’s only common sense,” one demonstrator said to no one in particular as she hoisted the only placard with a (nearly) G-rated message.

Intact genitals are a human right

Uh, what?

The dirty half-dozen had come to protest … circumcision.

Mixed reactions

During the morning planning conference call Monday — a newsroom wrinkle forced by the pandemic — no one wanted to touch the topic with the proverbial 10-foot pole.

An email — a story pitch, actually — had appeared over the electronic transom last week advising decision makers about a demonstration scheduled for Monday afternoon.

A group called the Blood-Stained Men would be at the intersection of University and Coliseum Drive from 2 to 4 p.m. protesting in a rather colorful way.

The organization’s gripe is that circumcising infants is painful, cruel and an act of mutilation that can cause regret for parents and health problems down the road for boys and young men.

And in classic look-at-me fashion, the organization carried off a disturbing and performative aesthetic involving white clothing and a splash of red below the waistline. Whether paint or fabric, I wasn’t getting close enough to find out.

And just in time for the Carolina Classic Fair.

“As far as I know, the timing with (the fair) was a lucky coincidence for us,” wrote Harry Guiremand, a spokesman for the group in an email. “Yes, shock value is a necessity to get attention and start a conversation. And we believe people should be shocked at what’s being done to baby boys.”

Anyhow, the dialogue in the planning call — and I’m paraphrasing here — went something like this:

Editor A: The photos they uploaded with the news release were a bit much. I could have gone all morning without seeing them. Anybody want to tackle that?

Reporter 1: Nope. I have a City Council meeting tonight. But I will if you make me.

Reporter 2: Maybe there’s a medical angle?

Me, fumbling with a mute button and far too slow witted to come up with a plausible excuse: What?

A few hours later, after throwing phone calls and sending emails looking for context, I drove over to chronicle the reaction of a mostly indifferent public.

The first queries went to city officials: Did the organization apply for a special-use permit?

(They didn’t. But it wasn’t immediately clear whether that was required. Notifying police of a “picket action” might have sufficed.)

The second questions were for Guiremand, who acknowledged the difficulty involved with getting traction for a topic nearly no one spends any significant time pondering.

“We get a mixed reaction pretty much everywhere we go,” he wrote. “Some people are glad to see us. Some people are angry.”

The last questions went to media specialists at Novant Health and Atrium Wake Forest Health: Do the Bloodstained Men have a point?

PR folks at Atrium didn’t respond right away, and those at Novant chose discretion rather than offering informed medical opinion.

“We are actually going to pass on this story, but thank you for reaching out,” Novant wrote.

'Peaceful education'

Judging by its website, the organization is deadly serious about a topic way down on a list of things to get worked up over.

Our fair city was but one of 13 stops on a protest tour through the Southeast. The Bloodstained Men, who billed it as a human-rights protest centered around peaceful education, visited Greensboro before setting up shop near the fairgrounds.

The Reader's Digest version: “The public will be reminded that babies whose genitals are mutilated as infants grow up to be men who are speaking out about what was done to their penis before they could defend themselves. … It is unnecessary, cruel, damaging, and ethically unacceptable to remove a healthy body part from a person who is incapable of consent.”

In a world perhaps three steps from nuclear conflict in Ukraine, a nation beset with growing economic uncertainty and a state just grazed by a hurricane, it's understandable then that few motorists passing by the intersection appeared to engage.

One single-finger salute flew, and one car horn sounded. But that could have been garden variety road rage. At least three police officers drove past without slowing or stopping.

“Gaining traction has been a constant challenge for us,” Guiremand said. “But we are getting more media coverage.”

The graphic costumes and signs not suitable for prime-time audiences tend to attract attention.

While there are many more pressing issues — the preservation of the Republic and unfettered access to ballot box mere weeks before an election leaps to mind — the Bloodstained Men have every right to protest.

Even if an afternoon demonstration ruins your appetite for a corndog, which was the unkindest cut of all.