Gray residence in Lewisville named to National Register of Historic Places

The interior, meanwhile, retains smooth plaster walls and ceilings, tongue-and-groove oak floors, molded classical woodwork, paneled wainscoting; and classical mantels.

Three outbuildings and designed landscape elements from the 1950s are intact.

The naming of the Mount Airy Historic District represents an updating of the 1985 Historic Registry designation.

The 1985 district embraces the historic commercial and residential heart of the city, which grew from an antebellum village to a prosperous marketing and industrial center during the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The additional documentation in the latest submission "provides additional context for the district’s architectural and historical development through the mid-20th century, thereby extending the district’s Period of Significance to 1968."

It also updates the district’s inventory list to reflect the current appearance and contributing/noncontributing status.

The Pilot Hosiery Mill was named under both Criterion A for industry, due to its role as one of three primary textile manufacturers driving Pilot Mountain’s economy, and Criterion C for architecture as one of the town’s few intact mid-20th-century industrial buildings.