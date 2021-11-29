Gray residence in Lewisville named to National Register of Historic Places

The Elizabeth and Bowman Gray Jr. house in Lewisville is one of four Triad properties named recently to the National Register of Historic Places.
The others are the Mount Airy Historic District, Pilot Hosiery Mill in Pilot Mountain, and St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Lexington, according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The Gray residence, built in 1950 in what is now the Brookberry Farm residential development, qualified under Criterion C for architecture "as a remarkably intact and locally significant Forsyth County example of a William Roy Wallace-designed Georgian Revival dwelling."
The Gray house is considered as notable because of its size and "finely executed classical features."
The house displays academically rendered elements of the Georgian style of the American colonies, as revived during the early- to mid-20th century.
According to the news release, Wallace emulated colonial Tidewater Virginia plantations, as well as the manorial aesthetic and rambling asymmetrical tripartite plan of Bowman Gray’s parents’ commodious Norman Revival home, Graylyn.
Significant exterior Georgian Revival features include the brick walls, slate roof, concave cornice, classical west entrance surround, paneled wood doors, multi-pane double-hung wood sash, and operable louvered wood shutters.
The interior, meanwhile, retains smooth plaster walls and ceilings, tongue-and-groove oak floors, molded classical woodwork, paneled wainscoting; and classical mantels.
Three outbuildings and designed landscape elements from the 1950s are intact.
The naming of the Mount Airy Historic District represents an updating of the 1985 Historic Registry designation.
The 1985 district embraces the historic commercial and residential heart of the city, which grew from an antebellum village to a prosperous marketing and industrial center during the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.
The additional documentation in the latest submission "provides additional context for the district’s architectural and historical development through the mid-20th century, thereby extending the district’s Period of Significance to 1968."
It also updates the district’s inventory list to reflect the current appearance and contributing/noncontributing status.
The Pilot Hosiery Mill was named under both Criterion A for industry, due to its role as one of three primary textile manufacturers driving Pilot Mountain’s economy, and Criterion C for architecture as one of the town’s few intact mid-20th-century industrial buildings.
The plant operates from 1949 to closing in 2011 with production primarily dedicated to fine-gauge men’s socks.
St. Stephen United Methodist Church in Lexington gained entry under Criterion A for African American ethnic heritage.
The congregation has played an important role in the religious, social and political life of Lexington’s Black residents from its formation in 1868 until the present. The 1921 construction of a new sanctuary and reuse of the 1892 sanctuary as a classroom wing manifest the congregation’s resilience, growth and prosperity.
Throughout the 20th century, the congregation undertook community service projects. During the 1960s, the church became a forum for civil rights movement meetings and planning sessions.
St. Stephen UMC also is significant under Criterion C for architecture as an intact example of Colonial Revival-style early- to mid-20th-century ecclesiastical architecture.
The properties were reviewed by the N.C. National Register Advisory Committee and then nominated by the N.C. State Historic Preservation Officer and forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register for approval.
