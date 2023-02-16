Greater Winston-Salem Inc. is moving its downtown Winston-Salem office to Innovation Quarter this spring to become more centrally located.

GWS said Thursday it is moving into a 7,000-square-foot space in the mixed-use 525@Vine building. The group will occupy the space as renovations are taking place that are projected to be completed in the fall.

It will leave its 12,000-square-foot site at 411 W. Fourth St. that it had been at since December 2012. It signed a 10-year lease at that time for the space owned by Linville Team Partners.

GWS said the move will enable it to better serve “as a centralized welcome point for businesses, startups and workforce resources.”

“Our move to the Innovation Quarter will further enhance our existing partnerships and amplify our efforts to help businesses grow,” Mark Owens, GWS’ president and chief executive, said in a news release.

“We envision an active community space that engages all — business members, students, entrepreneurs, job seekers and more — and serves as a welcome point to Winston-Salem.”

The five-story 525@Vine contains 234,000 square feet. It is adjacent to Bailey Park and connected to the Long Branch Trail.

Among its tenants are several Wake Forest University School of Medicine programs, along with local businesses and community amenities.

“Welcoming Greater Winston-Salem Inc. as a tenant aligns with the Innovation Quarter’s purpose to serve as an inclusive and collaborative district that moves our community forward,” said Terry Hales, chief academic officer for administration for Advocate Health and the medical school.

GWS said part of the move will involve development of a workforce hub with Forsyth Technical Community College, Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C., Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and other partners.

The hub will provide career pathways in a variety of industries “with the aim of upskilling the workforce and creating a pipeline for in-demand roles.”

“Being co-located within this hub will increase Forsyth Tech’s capacity to act as a catalyst of economic mobility and opportunity,” Forsyth Tech president Janet Spriggs said.

“We have had a presence in the Innovation Quarter for several years through the Small Business Center and other programs, and we know that this collaborative environment fosters successful partnerships.”

The workforce hub is supported in part by American Rescue Plan Act funding distributed through the county “in order to build a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”