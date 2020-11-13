Green Street and Strollway bridges now open

The Green Street and Strollway pedestrian bridges over Salem Parkway are now open, with cut ribbon ends to prove it.

State transportation and Winston-Salem officials, along with representatives of the contractor, joined members of the Creative Corridors Coalition on Friday morning as that group hosted ribbon cuttings at the bridges.

"This is one of the coolest projects that I and my staff have ever been a part of," said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, as he spoke to a small audience invited for the event.

Creative Corridors is a citizens' group that raised money to add a creative flair to design elements along the renovated Salem Parkway, the new name for the downtown freeway once known as Business 40.

The group's efforts are reflected in the twin arches over the intersection of U.S. 52 and Research Parkway and in the commissioned designs for the two pedestrian bridges opened Friday.

Bill Davis, who formerly chaired Creative Corridors, told attendees how the metal arches of the Green Street bridge were inspired by Moravian architectural themes seen in Wells Fargo Center and in arches over doorways all over town, along with the pattern that bare oak tree limbs make against the sky.