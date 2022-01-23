Green Street bridge in Winston-Salem gets national recognition

Calling it an “Iconic Gateway,” Roads & Bridges magazine has named the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge over Salem Parkway the No. 2-ranked bridge in North America for 2021.

Built at a cost of $2.9 million, the bridge is one of the architecturally-enhanced features that were built into the design of the revamped downtown freeway, formerly known as Business 40 until it reopened in February of 2020. The bridge itself was completed and opened months later, since the priority was getting traffic moving on the road below.

The award was won by the engineering company HDR, which worked with the joint venture of Flatiron Constructors and Blythe Development Co. on the Business 40 renovation.

“That is absolutely huge to get that kind of recognition,” said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the division of the N.C. Department of Transportation that includes Forsyth County.

HDR is “honored by the recognition,” said Rodney Money, the design project manager for HDR. “This bridge is a great asset for the community. It reconnects neighborhoods and was made possible by the client’s vision and a great project team.”