Green Street bridge in Winston-Salem gets national recognition

Calling it an “Iconic Gateway,” Roads & Bridges magazine has named the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge over Salem Parkway the No. 2-ranked bridge in North America for 2021.
Built at a cost of $2.9 million, the bridge is one of the architecturally-enhanced features that were built into the design of the revamped downtown freeway, formerly known as Business 40 until it reopened in February of 2020. The bridge itself was completed and opened months later, since the priority was getting traffic moving on the road below.
The award was won by the engineering company HDR, which worked with the joint venture of Flatiron Constructors and Blythe Development Co. on the Business 40 renovation.
“That is absolutely huge to get that kind of recognition,” said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the division of the N.C. Department of Transportation that includes Forsyth County.
HDR is “honored by the recognition,” said Rodney Money, the design project manager for HDR. “This bridge is a great asset for the community. It reconnects neighborhoods and was made possible by the client’s vision and a great project team.”
The Green Street pedestrian bridge links the West Salem neighborhood, on the south side of Salem Parkway, with Truist Stadium and other destinations on the north side. It also connects to the route of a future path for bicyclers and pedestrians that will be built alongside the freeway.
The bridge has a pair of inner arches that are 32 feet tall, incline outward and support most of the bridge’s weight. A lower pair of outer arches flank the inner arches and also carry part of the load. Those arches stand 16 feet tall.
A series of 36 stainless steel hangar rods connect the arches to the bridge deck. The whole structure is illuminated at night, making it one the more noticeable landmarks along the downtown freeway.
In its citation of the project, Roads & Bridges called the bridge an “artful, iconic gateway into downtown” that symbolizes “Winston-Salem’s 21st century aspirations.”
The bridge was one of the major architectural features put forward by the Creative Corridors Coalition, which embarked on private fundraising to support enhancement of the Salem Parkway corridor and other nearby associated areas.
The group hired bridge designer Donald McDonald to develop the concept and preliminary designs for both the Green Street bridge and the Twin Arches over U.S. 52 at its Research Parkway intersection. McDonald said he drew his inspiration for the Green Street bridge from the arching form that oak trees take in the local landscape.
Engineer Rodney E. Money with HDR said that after McDonald developed the concept for the bridge, HDR developed the engineering design and details that were used by the contractors to carry out construction.
HDR officials said they used advanced software to model the bridge designs in three dimensions and optimize the structural design.
As those who watched the bridge take shape will recall, the bridge at first had temporary supports below that were removed once the steel hangars had been put in place and properly tensioned.
The No. 1-ranked bridge project recognized by Roads & Bridges was the Cline Avenue Bridge in E. Chicago, Ind., which measures almost 6,300 feet and crosses the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal. That project was built for $160 million.
Other bridges on the top 10 included a $400 million bridge with arches in Washington, and the rehabilitation of a bridge in Sioux Falls, S.D. that was over 100 years old.
The Green Street bridge exemplifies some of the features that has made downtown more attractive, and that’s good for the city, said Rich Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem.
“It helps with the overall feel of our downtown: Pedestrian-friendly, safe, secure and modern,” Geiger said. “I think that is what people are looking for in a downtown area. If things are attractive, people are more inclined to think about stopping than when it is not attractive. The walkability is critical. We are delighted that the Green Street bridge has been recognized.”
