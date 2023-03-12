Greensboro Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night of a grocery store.

Police said officers responded at 8:38 p.m. to a report of the robbery at Your Way Grocery on 2436 W. Florida St.

Witnesses told police that a man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

