After a year-long pilot study of multiple treatment technologies, Greensboro officials say they’re on track to meet federal rules proposed this week that would restrict so-called forever chemicals in the city’s drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed long-awaited limits on toxic per- and polyfluorinated substances, or PFAS. In 2022, treated water from Greensboro’s Mitchell plant tested as much as 10 times higher than EPA’s suggested threshold for the substances.

PFAS, which are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water, can build up over long periods of time because they don’t degrade in the environment. The substances are linked to a broad range of health issues including low birthweight and kidney cancer.

Over the past year, the city tested three treatment technologies designed to remove PFAS, said Greensboro Director of Water Resources Mike Borchers.

“All of them had their pluses and minuses,” he added.

The city tried to stay ahead of the EPA by using the lowest detectable amount of PFAS, 4 parts per trillion, as the standard for any new treatment process — the same federal limit now being proposed.

“All of the technologies we piloted can meet that level so there’s no impact (based on EPA’s recommendation) from what we are planning to do,” Borchers noted.

He added that the city expects to select the treatment system this month, begin design work by summer and start installation around the end of 2024.

“Construction will likely take two years but easily finish within the three- to five-year window EPA is establishing for rule compliance,” Borchers said.

Decades of PFAS pollutionEPA’s proposal would also regulate four other types of PFAS, including so-called GenX Chemicals, which manufacturers used as a substitute when PFOA and PFOS were phased out of consumer products. The rules would regulate the cumulative health threat of those four compounds, which aren’t included in Greensboro’s monthly monitoring.

The substances have been used since the 1940s in products including nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics and carpets, and some cosmetics.

In Guilford, the highest concentrations of PFAS have been identified close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Greensboro officials believe most of the city’s PFAS contamination is tied to activities at or near PTI, and that the bulk of those forever chemicals have come from the decades-long use of foams for fighting fires and in training exercises.

Local officials also point to the airport area as the source of most PFAS groundwater contamination that eventually reaches the Mitchell plant on Battleground Avenue.

While plans are proceeding to address PFAS in Greensboro’s municipal supply, what remains unclear publicly is how water quality in private wells near the airport stands up to EPA’s proposed new PFAS standards.

Late last year, Guilford County and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality asked about 100 residents near PTI for permission to check their wells for the presence of forever chemicals.

As of mid-November, about three-dozen residents had agreed to the testing. When asked this week for an update on the screenings, Guilford County Public Health Director Iulia Vann replied that the work “is ongoing and we anticipate having an update for homeowners and the public soon.”

“Guilford County is closely coordinating with the (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) on the recent EPA rules and will work with the state to determine impacts to wells in the county and any recommended treatments for well water that exceeds the new EPA levels,” she added.

It’s not the first time wells in the area have been monitored for PFAS. In 2018 and 2019, county and state health officials tested 42 wells in the PTI area and reportedly discovered no PFAS concentrations above EPA’s current recommended limit of 70 parts per trillion.

But Vann did not respond to questions about whether those readings also would fall within the much stricter 4 parts-per-trillion limits now suggested by EPA.

As of Friday afternoon, state officials also had not provided requested results of the earlier tests.