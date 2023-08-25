A federal workers discrimination lawsuit has been filed against Hooters of America involving its Greensboro restaurant.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed its complaint Thursday in the Middle District of North Carolina with Taria Daughtridge as lead plaintiff.

The plaintiffs allege the dark color of their skin was the reason why they were not among the first group of waitress and servers returned to work following the initial COVID-19 public health emergency shutdown.

The plaintiffs are requesting back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, and injunctive relief against the company.

“When recalling employees from a layoff, it is critical that employers examine their selection criteria to ensure they are objectively verifiable and free from racial bias,” said Melinda Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Charlotte District.

“Federal law protects employees from race-based decision making in the terms of employment, including in layoff, recall and hiring decisions.”

In March 2020, Hooters of America said in a WARN Act notice to the N.C. Commerce Department that it has temporarily eliminated 416 jobs at 14 corporate-owned North Carolina restaurants in response to the pandemic. Among those affected were 255 “Hooters girls” servers and 84 kitchen staff.

That includes 30 employees each at its 3031 High Point Road restaurant in Greensboro and 3122 Garden Road in Burlington.

The EEOC’s lawsuit alleges that when the Greensboro restaurant began recalling employees to return to work in May 2020, management recalled mostly employees who were white or had light skin tones.

Of the 13 Hooters Girls recalled, the complaint said 12 were white and/or had light skin tones, “reflecting a marked shift in the racial composition when 51% of the Hooters Girls staffing were Black and/or had dark skin tones.

According to the complaint, Hooters Girls with dark skin tones also experienced racial hostility and observed preferential treatment of white employees while employed at the restaurant.

An example cited in the complaint listed that restaurant managers made “suggestions that light skin-toned servers were more presentable, and jokes about the appearance and hairstyles of Black and dark skin-toned servers.”

The complaint said that “the unlawful employment practices complained of above were willful and intentional, and were committed with malice or with reckless indifference to the federally protected rights of Ms. Daughtridge and the class members.”

Hooters of America could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint was filed under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1992 to correct unlawful employment practices on the basis of race and color.

According to the complaint, the EEOC said it attempted in March and April to reach a legal settlement with Hooters of America through its voluntary conciliation process.