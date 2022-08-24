Greensboro joins call to 'accelerate' NC's clean-energy shift

Greensboro is one of eight North Carolina communities to sign on to a document urging the N.C. Utilities Commission to approve an energy plan that keeps the state on pace to meet climate goals while keeping electricity costs in check for customers and improving efficiency.

Under legislation passed by the Republican-led General Assembly and signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in October 2021, the commission has until the end of this year to approve a so-called carbon plan that would guide Duke Energy’s shift away from the use of fossil fuels and meet North Carolina’s target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 70% compared with 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching “net-zero” status by the middle of the century.

“We look forward to and are committed to working with Duke and the N.C. Utilities Commission to enable the solutions outlined in this letter that we believe will accelerate a more affordable, clean, equitable, resilient, and reliable energy system,” local leaders, including Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, wrote in a 16-page document dated Tuesday. “Through continued partnership, we can demonstrate to both North Carolinians and the nation what collaborative clean energy leadership looks like.”

Vaughan did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.

Duke Energy filed its own draft carbon plans with the commission in May. Other organizations, critical of the company’s plan to rely heavily on natural gas while it gradually retires its coal-fired facilities, submitted alternative proposals.

Commissioners held the last in a series of public hearings on the plans Tuesday, and are scheduled to hear from experts beginning Sept. 13. They will have until Dec. 31 to finalize and approve a plan.

In addition to Greensboro, Boone, Chapel Hill, Chatham County, Durham, Hillsborough, Matthews and Raleigh signed on to the letter. Their recommendations included:

Limiting energy demand by improving efficiency.

Retiring and replacing coal power plants with clean-energy production.

Encouraging competition for new clean-energy generation.

Making renewable energy more accessible to all customers.

Encouraging the development of small-scale solar, wind and battery-storage facilities that are close to customers.

Relying on proven technology rather than untested options.

Environmental justice also should be at the center of the commission’s deliberations, the local governments insisted.

“High energy costs are a major contributor to economic insecurity, and many low-income North Carolinians also suffer disproportionately from the impacts of climate change and power plant pollution,” they said. “As some of the utilities’ largest customers and good stewards of taxpayer money, we are acutely aware of the role that clean energy investments can play in keeping costs reasonable and predictable over the long-term, hedging against volatile fuel prices, and delivering significant economic benefits in terms of ratepayer costs as well as public and environmental health, resilience, and other non-energy benefits.”

Asheville, Buncombe County and Charlotte filed their own documents as interveners in the carbon-plan process.